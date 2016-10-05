Hurricane Matthew likely to turn away before reaching NC; SC begins evacuations

Hurricane Matthew’s path continues to be uncertain, but the 5 p.m. Wednesday forecast showed the storm was likely to pull away from the coast before reaching North Carolina.
“If this forecast verifies, it would result in a huge improvement of weather conditions for the NC coastline,” WBTV meteorologist Eric Thomas wrote in his blog. “But before we all start high-fiving each other, it is important to understand that numerous computer projections continue to insist that Hurricane Matthew will take a path much closer to the NC coastline.”
South Carolina’s largest evacuation in at least 17 years started Wednesday as hundreds of thousands of people began making their way inland from Hilton Head, Beaufort and Charleston to avoid Hurricane Matthew.
Troopers turned the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia into inland evacuation lanes for the first time ever.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said at a news conference that nearly every hotel room in the state was booked and suggested that people without a room stay in public shelters, go to Asheville or Charlotte, or look for a private room through web services such as Airbnb.
Charlotte Motor Speedway has plenty of dry camping spaces with restroom/bathhouse access available to evacuees, speedway spokesman Scott Cooper said. Spaces “are much more affordable than several nights of stay at a hotel,” he said. “Plus, there’s a lot of free entertainment with our Fan Zone through the weekend to take an evacuee’s mind off what may be happening with the storm on the coast.”
The last hurricane with a similar strength and track to threaten the U.S. East Coast was 1999’s Hurricane Floyd , which caused about $7 billion in damage in the Carolinas, says Jeff Masters, a former hurricane hunter meteorologist and meteorology director of Weather Underground.
“There’s no question that it’s going to have major impacts,” he says. “Is it going to be devastating or just major-damaging?”
That depends: A few degrees difference in the hard-to-forecast track as it hugs the coast could make the difference between a $1 billion storm and a $10 billion one, he said.
▪ WCNC reported that several area high school football games have been rescheduled from Friday to Thursday. Six games involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools and all Union County games were affected.
▪ The North Carolina chapter of the NAACP postponed its state convention scheduled to begin Thursday in Raleigh. A statement from the executive committee cited the potential for heavy rains in Raleigh as well as the impact on the coastal areas where many members live and work. No new date has been set.
▪ GasBuddy announced Wednesday that it has re-activated its Gasoline Availability Tracker at http://tracker.GasBuddy.com/ for motorists in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Some areas of the Southeast are already seeing fuel outages due to the Colonial Pipeline outage last month, and the situation is likely to worsen quickly, the company said.
▪ The National Park Service said its services on Ocracoke Island are being suspended. Visitor services may also be suspended at Hatteras Island, Bodie Island, the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and the Wright Brothers National Memorial.
▪ In South Carolina, 315 school buses from Greenville County headed to Charleston County to evacuate people without cars. Around 1,500 South Carolina National Guard soldiers were helping with traffic and hurricane preparation.
▪ Charleston opened nearly all its parking garages free of charge through the weekend to people who wanted a higher spot in which to park their vehicles.
Staff writer Joe Marusak and the Associated Press contributed.
Comments