Little impact still expected in Charlotte from Hurricane Matthew; SC coast in storm’s path

Hurricane Matthew continues to barrel toward Florida even as the Charlotte area is expected to see little impact from the storm.
The latest forecasts for the Category 3 storm show the immediate Charlotte area could get up to 1 inch of rain Friday night through Saturday, along with gusty winds of up to 30 to 35 mph, National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Lane said. East of Charlotte in Union County could see up to 2 inches of rain.
Many airlines also are starting to cancel flights. At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 41 flights to and from the airport s flights have been canceled so far for Florida and Bahamas flights, according to flightaware.com.
Late Wednesday evening, the hurricane had top sustained winds of 115 mph and was in the central Bahamas. Forecasters said they expected Matthew to intensify overnight.
“The South Carolina coast is going to get the brunt of it,” Long said, probably starting Friday night with hurricane-force wind gusts of 74 mph and greater.
Indeed, the largest evacuation in South Carolina in at least 17 years began on Wednesday, with hundreds of thousands of people starting to move inland.
The storm is forecast to move northwest Thursday through the Bahamas, and then northward Friday up the Florida coast, although the National Hurricane Center said Matthew could make landfall at any time in the Sunshine State.
After that, it is expected to continue moving slowly northward and approach the Charleston area by Saturday afternoon.
At that point, Matthew is forecast to have top sustained winds of 105 mph.
The National Hurricane Center predicts Matthew will curve eastward from the S.C. coast Saturday afternoon, but several computer models Wednesday night predicted the storm would continue northward to near the N.C.-S.C. border before turning east.
Also Thursday:
▪ Amtrak said it has suspended service across the southeast because of the storm.
The Associated Press and Observer news partner WBTV contributed
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
