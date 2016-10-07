The latest forecast for Charlotte on the fallout of Hurricane Matthew: less rain, more wind

As of now – now being 8:30 a.m. Friday – the weekend forecast for the Charlotte area has become slightly less of a weather event.
Hurricane Matthew will still pack plenty of rain and wind for the Piedmont. But the National Weather Service has downgraded its estimates for how much rain will fall.
Lauren Visin, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Greer, S.C., says the track of the Category 3 storm hovering off the Florida coast has turned eastward. Not much, she says, maybe 20 miles in all. But that’s still enough to affect what will be blowing through Charlotte over the next 24 to 36 hours.
For now, forecasters are predicting 2 to 3 inches of rain here before the remnants of the storm blows through sometime Saturday night. Earlier projections put the precipitation totals as high as 4 1/2 inches. Wind gusts are still expected to reach 40 mph on Saturday – meaning scattered treefall and power outages are possible.
A flash-flood watch remains in effect as far north as Union County. Visin says Mecklenburg County may be added to the list, as the weather services keeps an eye on several bands of rain that could hit the city Friday night. The heavier stuff should continue through Saturday afternoon, before tapering off that night and ending altogether on Sunday.
“The key is to know how heavy it will fall,” Visin said. “Three inches in 24 hours, we'll be fine. We need the rain. If 3 inches falls in an hour, then we have an issue.”
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
Comments