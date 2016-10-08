Local

October 8, 2016 8:59 AM

Hurricane Matthew pummeling S.C. coast near Charleston

By Joe Marusak

Strong winds and dangerous storm surges were pummeling the S.C. coast near Charleston on Saturday morning, with heavy rains and gusty winds spreading inland and flash flood watches issued as far west as Mecklenburg County.

At 9 a.m., Matthew was about 30 miles southeast of Charleston and about 85 miles from Myrtle Beach. The storm chugged along at 12 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Eastern North Carolina, east of Interstate 95, can expect 10 to 15 inches of rain from the storm, Gov. Pat McCrory said at a 9 a.m. press briefing.

McCrory said he was concerned that people would “let up their guard” because Matthew was downgraded to a Category 1 storm on Saturday morning. But the prospect of life-threatening floods will continue throughout the day, he said.

“I cannot stress enough the intensity of this storm,” McCrory said.

With 2 to 4 inches of rain expected through late Saturday, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties and the S.C. counties of York and Chester are under a flood watch until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The Charlotte area can expect showers until 5 p.m. Saturday and gusts of up to 34 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of rain is 90 percent throughout the day, dropping to 30 percent by Saturday evening.

On the coast, the state suspended ferry service on the Hatteras Inlet route after an 8 a.m. departure from Ocracoke to Hatteras. Ferries evacuated 1,362 people from Ocracoke.

Matthew brought heavy rain and some of the highest tides on record along the S.C. coast. Streets and intersections in historic Charleston were flooded. At least one wind gust of 87 mph was recorded at Hilton Head, S.C.

More than 150,000 electric customers in South Carolina were without power, and 250,000 were in the dark in coastal Georgia. Matthew was expected to near North Carolina’s southern coast by Saturday night.

“Now is the time we ask for prayer,” Gov. Nikki Haley said, bowing her head.

Matthew, the most powerful hurricane to threaten the Atlantic Seaboard in more than a decade, killed about 300 residents of Haiti before moving along the Florida coast on Friday, where another four people died.

The storm also lashed Savannah, Ga., where residents were ordered to evacuate. Savannah resident Justin Singletary said his dad suggested Justin, 34, and girlfriend Kasey Gay, 28, head to Charlotte Motor Speedway in their 33-foot motor coach. “‘You guys go have fun,’” Justin Singletary said his dad told him.

“They’re treating us great around here,” Justin said by phone from the speedway on Friday afternoon. They were given a spot in the infield and were treated to a tour of the speedway.

Other Savannah residents fled to Le Méridien, a hotel on South McDowell Street in uptown Charlotte that also welcomed their pets on several floors.

Staff Writer Ann Doss Helms and The Associated Press contributed.

Hurricane Matthew rain begins on Isle of Palms

A band from Hurricane Matthew arrives on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina Saturday morning.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

