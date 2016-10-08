Hurricane Matthew pummeling S.C. coast near Charleston

The first waves of Hurricane Matthew have arrived at the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Friday evening.
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A trailer is destroyed from a fallen tree in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew at Hilton Head, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Matthew plowed north along the Atlantic coast, flooding towns and gouging out roads in its path.
Jeffrey Collins
AP
Kathi Philip of Mount Pleasant, SC walks along the shore at Breach Inlet on Sullivan's Island on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Passerby Dave Hazzard, left, was bicycling past when he stopped to assist Christopher Pollak, right, fill bags with sand outside the family's home on East Bay Street in Charleston, SC on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Allie Mercer, left, Kimberly Mercer, center and Stephanie Hickman, right, walk through standing water at Battery Park in Charleston, SC on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Mike Pendergrast pulls a wagon of sand to his home on the Isle of Palms on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A home on the Isle of Palms tells Hurricane Matthew to Go Away on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
With rain falling, Edward Tant of Mount Pleasant, SC walks along a rode on the Isle of Palms on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
People mingle along Battery Park in Charleston, SC on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Boys, right, watch a surfer ride a wave near a pier on Oct. 7, 2016 at the Isle of Palms, S.C. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later Friday or early Saturday morning. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)
Jeff Siner
TNS
Surfers pass a pier on Oct. 7, 2016 at the Isle of Palms, S.C. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later Friday or early Saturday morning. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)
Jeff Siner
TNS
A surfer rides a wave at the Isle of Palms, SC on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A man paddle boards in the waves along the Isle of Palms, SC on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A surfer rides a wave at the Isle of Palms, SC on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Surfers walk along the beach at the Isle of Palms, SC on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Matthew moving past Florida's Atlantic coast early Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Matthew was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane overnight, and its storm center hung just offshore as it moved up the Florida coastline, sparing communities its full 120 mph winds. (NOAA via AP)
AP
This Oct. 6, 2016, photo provided by the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park shows a marabou stork in a restroom at the facility in St. Augustine, Fla. The zoo said it moved all of its birds and mammals inside ahead of Hurricane Matthew's arrival. (Gen Anderson/St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park via AP)
Gen Anderson
AP
Rob Napier, 48, right, and his son Robbie,20, of Merritt Island survey an uprooted tree in a neighbors yard a casualty Thursday, October 7, 2016 of Hurricane Matthew as the Category 4 storm brushed the Florida east coast.Napier called a local radio station asking for help to remove limbs that blocked a street. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Red Huber
TNS
A cabin cruiser that probably had broken loose from its moorings sits among the rocks Thursday, October 7, 2016 along the Banana River. Hurricane Matthew a Category 4 storm brushed the Florida east coast. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Red Huber
TNS
Hurricane Matthew winds washed up a boat as it bashes into the seawall at Lake Monroe in downtown Sanford on Friday, October 7, 2016. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Jacob Langston
TNS
A fallen tree partially blocks Front Street as Hurricane Matthew blows into Astor on Friday, October 7, 2016. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Stephan M. Dowell
TNS
A couple walk along the Sanford Riverwalk along Lake Monroe as strong winds and rain continue from Hurricane Matthew in downtown Sanford, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surge as the most powerful hurricane to menace the Atlantic Seaboard in over a decade pushed north. (Jacob Langston /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Jacob Langston
AP
Greg Lard walks down River Street after checking on his business as Hurricane Matthew moves closer, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in Savannah, Ga. As the storm closed in, an estimated 2 million people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were warned to move inland to escape the fury of the most powerful hurricane to menace the U.S. Atlantic coast in more than a decade. (Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP)
Josh Galemore
AP
A motorist drives down flooded street in St. Augustine, Fla., as Hurricane Matthew moves up the Florida coast Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Matthew was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane overnight, and its storm center, or eye, hung just offshore Friday morning as it moved up the coastline, sparing communities the full force of its 120 mph winds. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
A sailboat takes on water as she sits on her side in the Indian River Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Rockledge, Fla. Hurricane Matthew skirted Florida's east coach. Matthew scraped Florida's Atlantic coast early Friday, toppling trees onto homes and knocking out power to a half-million people but sparing some of the most heavily populated stretches of shoreline the catastrophic blow many had feared. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
AP
A man runs down a street as Hurricane Matthew moves through Daytona Beach, Fla. Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Matthew was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane overnight, and its storm center hung just offshore as it moved up the Florida coastline, sparing communities its full 120 mph winds. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
A car rests in a ditch on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in Longwood, Fla. Hurricane Matthew scraped Florida's Atlantic coast early Friday, toppling trees onto homes and knocking out power to more than a half-million people but sparing some of the most heavily populated stretches of shoreline the catastrophic blow many had feared. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Jacob Langston
AP
Trees sway from heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Matthew in front of Exploration Tower early Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Matthew weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it's expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves closer to the coast. (Craig Rubadoux/Florida Today via AP)
Craig Rubadoux
AP
Bull River Yacht Club Dock Master Robert Logan leaves the dock after finishing up storm preparations as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Savannah, Ga. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surge as the most powerful hurricane to menace the Atlantic Seaboard in over a decade pushed north. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
AP
Preston Payne tires to hold his umbrella as he watches the waves near the Tybee pier as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, on Tybee Island, Ga. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surge as the most powerful hurricane to menace the Atlantic Seaboard in over a decade pushed north. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
AP
Wind and water from Hurricane Matthew batter downtown St. Augustine, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
Surf from the Banana River crashes up on a dock at Sunset Grill in Cocoa Beach, Fla., as Hurricane Matthew hits Florida's east coast, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Red Huber
AP
A car drives past a downed tree as Hurricane Matthew moves through Daytona Beach, Fla. Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Matthew was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane overnight, and its storm center hung just offshore as it moved up the Florida coastline, sparing communities its full 120 mph winds. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 7: Water covers a road leading toward the Halifax River and Daytona Beach after Hurricane Matthew passes through on October 7, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina have all declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Matthew. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer
Getty Images
COCOA BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 07: Heavy waves caused by Hurricane Matthew pounds the boat docks at the Sunset Bar and Grill, October 7, 2016 on Cocoa Beach, Florida. Hurricane Matthew passed by offshore as a catagory 3 hurricane bringing heavy winds and minor flooding. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson
Getty Images
ORMOND BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 7: A downed tree from high winds rests against a car in a residential community after Hurricane Matthew passes through on October 7, 2016 in Ormond Beach, Florida. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina have all declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Matthew. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer
Getty Images
FORT PIERCE, FL - OCTOBER 07: Jim Griggis (L) and Marlin Whaley clean up after Hurricane Matthew passed through the area on October 7, 2016 in Fort Pierce, Florida. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime this evening or early in the morning as a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
A disabled woman and her family board a bus in Savannah, Georgia, to be evacuated to Augusta, some 130 miles (208km) northwest, on October 7, 2016 as Hurricane Matthew approaches Hurricane Matthew unleashed torrential rains and up to 120 mile-an-hour (193-kph) winds as it hugged the Florida coast Friday, after a blast through the Caribbean that reportedly left at least 400 dead in Haiti. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
NICHOLAS KAMM
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Aerial view taken by the UN Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) over the town of Jeremie, Haiti on Thursday October 6, 2016. The city lies on the western tip of Haiti and suffered the full force of the category 4 storm, leaving tens of thousands stranded. Hurricane Matthew passed over Haiti on Tuesday October 4, 2016, with heavy rains and winds. While the capital Port au Prince was mostly spared from the full strength of the class 4 hurricane, the western cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie received the full force sustaining wind and water damage across wide areas. / AFP PHOTO / UN/MINUSTAH / Logan Abassi / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /LOGAN ABASSI / MINUSTAH " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS LOGAN ABASSI/AFP/Getty Images
LOGAN ABASSI
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Picture taken by the UN Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) in the town of Jeremie, Haiti on Thursday October 6, 2016. The city lies on the western tip of Haiti and suffered the full force of the category 4 storm, leaving tens of thousands stranded. Hurricane Matthew passed over Haiti on Tuesday October 4, 2016, with heavy rains and winds. While the capital Port au Prince was mostly spared from the full strength of the class 4 hurricane, the western cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie received the full force sustaining wind and water damage across wide areas. / AFP PHOTO / UN/MINUSTAH / Logan Abassi / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /LOGAN ABASSI / MINUSTAH " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS LOGAN ABASSI/AFP/Getty Images
LOGAN ABASSI
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Picture taken by the UN Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) in the town of Jeremie, Haiti on Thursday October 6, 2016 showing people walking down a flooded street. The city lies on the western tip of Haiti and suffered the full force of the category 4 storm, leaving tens of thousands stranded. Hurricane Matthew passed over Haiti on Tuesday October 4, 2016, with heavy rains and winds. While the capital Port au Prince was mostly spared from the full strength of the class 4 hurricane, the western cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie received the full force sustaining wind and water damage across wide areas. / AFP PHOTO / UN/MINUSTAH / Logan Abassi / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /LOGAN ABASSI / MINUSTAH " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS LOGAN ABASSI/AFP/Getty Images
LOGAN ABASSI
AFP/Getty Images
Local residents Graig Fairbairn and Riga Fairbarn, who opt out to leave their home on the costal line, watch the wave at the Atlantic Beach, Florida, on October 7, 2016, as hurricane Matthew approaches the area. Hurricane Matthew unleashed torrential rains and up to 120 mile-an-hour winds as it hugged the Florida coast Friday, after a blast through the Caribbean that reportedly left at least 400 dead in Haiti. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMADJEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
JEWEL SAMAD
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Residents repair their home after the passing of Hurricane Matthew, in Sous Roche in Les Cayes, Southwest Haiti, on October 6, 2016. The storm killed at least 108 people in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, with the final toll expected to be much higher. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMALHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
Inhabitants of Baracoa, Guantanamo province, east of Cuba clean up after hurricane Matthew passed through the place on October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew moved toward Florida's east coast Friday after leaving a trail of destruction in Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. / AFP PHOTO / YAMIL LAGEYAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images
YAMIL LAGE
AFP/Getty Images
Inhabitants of Baracoa, Guantanamo province, east of Cuba dry their belongings after hurricane Matthew passed through the place on October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew moved toward Florida's east coast Friday after leaving a trail of destruction in Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. / AFP PHOTO / YAMIL LAGEYAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images
YAMIL LAGE
AFP/Getty Images
A Baracoa inhabitant in the Guantanamo province, east of Cuba, is seen amid debris after hurricane Matthew passed through the place on October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew moved toward Florida's east coast Friday after leaving a trail of destruction in Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. / AFP PHOTO / YAMIL LAGEYAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images
YAMIL LAGE
AFP/Getty Images
View of Baracoa, Guantanamo province, east of Cuba after hurricane Matthew passed through the place on October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew moved toward Florida's east coast Friday after leaving a trail of destruction in Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. / AFP PHOTO / YAMIL LAGEYAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images
YAMIL LAGE
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave where a bridge collapsed during the rains of the Hurricane Matthew, southwest of Port-au-Prince, October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMALHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
Donna Hagan pulls closed her accordian shutters Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at her Pompano Beach, Fla., home in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/TNS)
Joe Cavaretta
TNS
People in vehicles make an evacuation route on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 over a Florida State Road 520 bridge heading west from Merritt Island, Fla. Preparations have begun to evacuate Florida's coastal communities as Hurricane Matthew becomes a threat. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Red Huber
TNS
Jeff Beebe, of Cape Canaveral, Fla. fills gasoline containers early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, 2016, which would be available later used for his generator. Beebe is evacuating his home along with his 80-year-old parents to Orlando. (Red Huber/ Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Red Huber
TNS
JJ Sanguily, of Palm Beach Gardens, surfs at Jupiter Beach Park, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Jupiter, Fla. Some 3,000 people checked into shelters across the region in preparation for Hurricane Matthew as it moved closer to the Atlantic Coast. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
AP
Clarence Poole, left, and Terry Whitten, bus drivers with the Greenville, S.C. school district, wait by their buses in the parking lot at the North Charleston Coliseum for word to start evacuating people to Greenville from North Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in advance of Hurricane Matthew. Officials moved approximately 250 school buses to the Charleston area to help with the evacuation. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Mic Smith
AP
People enjoy a day at the beach along the Broadwalk on Hollywood Beach as Hurricane Matthew approaches the coast, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 in Hollywood, Fla. People boarded up beach homes, schools closed and officials ordered evacuations along the East Coast on Wednesday as Hurricane Matthew tore through the Bahamas and took aim at Florida, where the governor urged coastal residents to "leave now" if they were able. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
AP
Workers from Armstrong Construction put plywood over windows of a home in preparation for Hurricane Matthew Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. People boarded up beach homes, schools closed and officials ordered evacuations along the East Coast on Wednesday as Hurricane Matthew tore through the Bahamas and took aim at Florida, where the governor urged coastal residents to "leave now" if they were able. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
Will Dickey
AP
Elizabeth Steinman, right, runs along the beach with her son Noah, 8, at Jupiter Beach Park, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Jupiter, Fla. Some 3,000 people checked into shelters across the region in preparation for Hurricane Matthew as it moved closer to the Atlantic Coast. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
AP
Shoppers crowd the entrance to the Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla. as central Floridians stock up on supplies ahead of the anticipated strike of Hurricane Matthew, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Joe Burbank
AP
Patrons wait in line for gas at the Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla. as central Floridians prepare for the anticipated strike of Hurricane Matthew, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Joe Burbank
AP
Shaun Dibble, a City of Vero Beach, Fla., lifeguard, looks out over Humiston Beach in advance of Hurricane Matthew on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The double red flags are flying and lifeguards are keeping people out of the water due to rough surf. (Molly Bartels/The Stuart News via AP)
Molly Bartels
AP
A county worker covers the window of the Old Chatham County Courthouse on Wright Square on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew. (Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP)
Steve Bisson
AP
Keith Nelson and Jason Greene with Coastal Health Systems ambulance service evacuate patient Linda LaPorta from the Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, as they prepare for the impact of hurricane Matthew. They evacuated over 64 patients using 22 ambulances.(Craig Rubadoux /Florida Today via AP)
Craig Rubadoux
AP
Lennard Wiggins works to secure shutters on a a home ahead of Hurricane Matthew Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Charleston , S.C. Hundreds of thousands of anxious people boarded up their homes and businesses and grabbed a few belongings to flee inland as Hurricane Matthew gained strength and roared toward the Southeast seaboard on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
AP
As a strong northeast wind blows, a front-end loader and a bulldozer work to build up the sand on Croatan Beach in Virginia Beach, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, ahead of Hurricane Matthew. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
L. Todd Spencer
AP
President Barack Obama attends a briefing and is updated on Hurricane Matthew during a visit to FEMA headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
AP
Customers browse empty shelves at a Publix Super Markets Inc. store ahead of Hurricane Matthew making landfall in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Hurricane Matthew has thousands fleeing the U.S. Southeast where its expected to batter the coastline and threaten electricity supplies to more than 1 million people. Potential losses are seen as high as $15 billion. Photographer: Mark Elias/Bloomberg
Mark Elias
Bloomberg
A surfer takes to the larger than average waves on the northern end of Tybee Island as a result of approaching Hurricane Matthew, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 in Tybee Island, Ga. Hurricane Matthew was on track to rake Florida before spinning up the East Coast. The Category 4 storm packing winds of 145 mph pummeled parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and is expected to head north over Cuba and the Bahamas before nearing the Florida coast by Thursday. (Josh Galemore/Savannah Morning News via AP)
Josh Galemore
AP
A four bottle limit sign is displayed as a worker restocks crates of Publix Super Markets Inc. brand purified water bottles inside the company's store ahead of Hurricane Matthew making landfall in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Hurricane Matthew has thousands fleeing the U.S. Southeast where its expected to batter the coastline and threaten electricity supplies to more than 1 million people. Potential losses are seen as high as $15 billion. Photographer: Mark Elias/Bloomberg
Mark Elias
Bloomberg
Miroslava Roznovjakova, formerly of the Czech Republic, fills sandbags on the beach for use in front of her store Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hurricane Matthew continues to churn its way toward Florida's east coast. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
AP
Zeno Louizes spray paints markings on his three stores along the Boardwalk and Pier Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hundreds of thousands of anxious people boarded up their homes and businesses and grabbed a few belongings to flee inland as Hurricane Matthew gained strength and roared toward the Southeast seaboard on Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
AP
People watch from both sides of the La Digue river as water roars past where the Petit Goave bridge once stood, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast. ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Farmer Antoine Louis, 72, stands on his porch before cobs of corn he was able to salvage after the passing of Hurricane Matthew, in Leogane, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast. ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Two men push a motorbike through a street flooded by a nearby river that overflowed from heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew, in Leogane, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast. ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A man begins the task of removing mud from his home flooded by Hurricane Matthew, in Grand Goave, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A man sits inside of what is left of his home with his cousin after it was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Saint-Louis, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast. ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Residents walk into a destroyed home after it was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Saint-Louis, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast. ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Trees are down outside a damaged church after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Homes lay in ruins after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country's remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A man who broke his arm in a work related accident before Hurricane Matthew struck the area, searches for belongings in what remains of his destroyed home in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Residents carry food down a street strewn with rubble caused by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
People carry some of their belongings through the rubble of a street after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
People sit amid the remains of homes destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
People recover their belongings as water cascades from upper floors, left over from heavy rains brought by Hurricane Matthew, in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
A group of nuns survey the damage to their home caused by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, and leaving hundreds of others damaged.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
A boy walks, carrying a backpack and a teddy bear, through a street littered with debris the morning after Hurricane Matthew drove across Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. State media say roads to Baracoa have been blocked by the storm, leaving the city temporarily cut off from the surrounding province. Cuban police and soldiers have organized people in the storm-blasted town of Baracoa into informal recovery brigades that have begun clearing streets and hauling away debris. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
A boy amd a woman walk next to remains of houses destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Residents carry food down a street strewn with rubble caused by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba's easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Wind brought by Hurricane Matthew blow palm trees on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, Capt. Stephen Russell, said there were many downed trees and power lines, but no reports of casualties. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)
Tim Aylen
AP
Workers start before dawn removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier, moving them to a safer location as Hurricane Matthew approaches, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Cocoa Beach, Fla. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)
Malcolm Denemark
AP
A woman carries a child through a waterlogged street as they head to a shelter under the pouring rain triggered by Hurricane Matthew in Leogane, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A woman with her daughter takes pictures at the Neptune beach ahead of hurricane Matthew in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 6, 2016. Some 1.5 million people are under evacuation orders in Florida in preparation for mighty Hurricane Matthew to make a direct hit on the state, the governor said Thursday. Matthew has already killed 27 people as it barreled its way through the Caribbean, with the Bahamas the last to be hit. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMADJEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
JEWEL SAMAD
AFP/Getty Images
A local resident takes pictures on the beach with her dog ahead of hurricane Matthew in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 6, 2016. Some 1.5 million people are under evacuation orders in Florida in preparation for mighty Hurricane Matthew to make a direct hit on the state, the governor said Thursday. Matthew has already killed 27 people as it barreled its way through the Caribbean, with the Bahamas the last to be hit. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMADJEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
JEWEL SAMAD
AFP/Getty Images
A local resident collects sand in a bag from the Neptune beach to use for flood protection at his house ahead of hurricane Matthew in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 6, 2016. Some 1.5 million people are under evacuation orders in Florida in preparation for mighty Hurricane Matthew to make a direct hit on the state, the governor said Thursday. Matthew has already killed 27 people as it barreled its way through the Caribbean, with the Bahamas the last to be hit. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMADJEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
JEWEL SAMAD
AFP/Getty Images
This NOAA-NASA Goes East project satellite image shows Hurricane Matthew on October 6, 2016 at 1245 UTC in the Caribbean. Some 1.5 million people are under evacuation orders in Florida in preparation for mighty Hurricane Matthew to make a direct hit on the state, the governor said Thursday.Governor Rick Scott described a possibly catastrophic and deadly scenario of huge storm surges, fierce winds, the ocean eating up beaches and other havoc from the storm. "Evacuate, evacuate, evacuate," Scott told a news conference. "Time is running out." / AFP PHOTO / NOAA-NASA GOES Project / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA-NASA GOES PROJECT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS HO/AFP/Getty Images
HO
AFP/Getty Images
A man is carried across the river La Digue in Petit Goave where the bridge collapsed during the rains of the Hurricane Matthew, southwest of Port-au-Prince, October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMALHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
Haitians wait to cross the river La Digue in Petit Goave where the bridge collapsed during the rains of the Hurricane Matthew, southwest of Port-au-Prince, October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMALHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
People whohad to evacuate the area return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba following Hurricane Matthew, October 5, 2016. The storm slammed into Haiti and Cuba as a Category Four hurricane on October 4, 2016 but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Its winds were howling at 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour). / AFP PHOTO / YAMIL LAGEYAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images
YAMIL LAGE
AFP/Getty Images
People who were evacuated return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba following Hurricane Matthew, October 5, 2016. The storm slammed into Haiti and Cuba as a Category Four hurricane on October 4, 2016 but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Its winds were howling at 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour). / AFP PHOTO / YAMIL LAGEYAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images
YAMIL LAGE
AFP/Getty Images
People who were evacuated return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba following Hurricane Matthew, October 5, 2016. The storm slammed into Haiti and Cuba as a Category Four hurricane on October 4, 2016 but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Its winds were howling at 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour). / AFP PHOTO / YAMIL LAGEYAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images
YAMIL LAGE
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - A man salvages a fan amid damaged housing in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba following Hurricane Matthew, October 5, 2016. The storm slammed into Haiti and Cuba as a Category Four hurricane on October 4, 2016 but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Its winds were howling at 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour). / AFP PHOTO / YAMIL LAGEYAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images
YAMIL LAGE
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - A motel displays a sign asking Hurricane Matthew to stay away in Kill Devil Hiils in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on October 5, 2016 as the storm makes its way towards the United States. The United States began evacuating coastal areas as Hurricane Matthew churned toward the Bahamas, after killing at least 14 people in the Caribbean in a maelstrom of wind, mud and water. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
NICHOLAS KAMM
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Haitian people cross the river La Digue in Petit Goave where the bridge collapsed during the rains of the Hurricane Matthew, southwest of Port-au-Prince, October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMALHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
In this photo released by UNICEF, Brazilian peacekeepers with the UN Force Commander conduct a patrol along a flooded road as hurricane Matthew passes over on October 4, 2016 Port au Prince. Weakened but still dangerous, Hurricane Matthew churned toward the Bahamas Wednesday en route to an already jittery Florida after killing at least nine people in the Caribbean in a maelstrom of wind, mud and water. / AFP PHOTO / UNICEF / Igor RUGWIZA / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNICEF/ Igor Rugwiza" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS IGOR RUGWIZA/AFP/Getty Images
IGOR RUGWIZA
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - A man tries to cross the overflowing of the river Rouyonne, in the commune of Leogane Port-au-Prince, on October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMALHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - People try to cross the overflowing La Rouyonne river in the commune of Leogane, south of Port-au-Prince, October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMALHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - People try to cross the overflowing La Rouyonne river in the commune of Leogane, south of Port-au-Prince, October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMALHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - People remain at a shelter in Guantanamo city, east of Cuba on October 4, 2016 ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. The most menacing storm in the Caribbean in nearly a decade, Matthew began battering Haiti late Monday with strong winds and rising sea levels, before barreling ashore some 250 miles west of the capital Port-au-Prince. / AFP PHOTO / YAMIL LAGEYAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images
YAMIL LAGE
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Picture taken in the flooded neighbourhood of La Puya, in Santo Domingo on October 4, 2016 after the passage of Hurricane Matthew through Hispaniola -- the island that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti. Matthew, a Category Four hurricane, slammed into the Dominican Republic and Haiti Tuesday, triggering major floods and forcing thousands to flee the path of the storm that has claimed at least three lives in each country. / AFP PHOTO / Erika SANTELICESERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images
ERIKA SANTELICES
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - The mother (C) of two girls who died when a landslide knocked the walls of their house down during the passage of Hurricane Matthew, is comforted outside her house in the neighbourhood of Capotillo, in Santo Domingo on October 4, 2016. Matthew, a Category Four hurricane, slammed into the Dominican Republic and Haiti Tuesday, triggering major floods and forcing thousands to flee the path of the storm that has claimed at least three lives in each country. / AFP PHOTO / Erika SANTELICESERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images
ERIKA SANTELICES
AFP/Getty Images
DELRAY BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Jason Brock (L) and Kevin Hunter put up hurricane shutters in front of a business as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on October 6, 2016 in Delray Beach, United States. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime this evening or early in the morning as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
COCOA, FL - OCTOBER 06: A man walks near the Cocoa Beach Pier as Hurricane Matthew approaches, October 6, 2016 on Cocoa Beach, Florida. Hurricane Matthew is expected to reach the area later this afternoon bringing heavy wind, and widespread flooding. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson
Getty Images
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Kevin Forde (L) and John Haughey put up plywood on a window as they prepare for Hurricane Matthew as it approaches the area on October 6, 2016 in Miami Beach, United States. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime this evening or early in the morning as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SATELLITE BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Colleen Ydo (C) reaches to hug neighbor Karen Smith (R), as her husband Rod Smith (L), sits nearby on October 6, 2016 on Satellite Beach, Florida. Hurricane Matthew is expected to reach the area later this afternoon. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson
Getty Images
Fallen trees and branches line the street in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew at Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Matthew plowed north along the Atlantic coast, flooding towns and gouging out roads in its path.
Jeffrey Collins
AP
Comments