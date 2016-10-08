Homes damaged as tornado touches down in N. Myrtle Beach

A tornado that began swirling offshore in North Myrtle Beach as a water spout touched down in North Myrtle Beach between 18th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard Saturday morning.
A preliminary report showed one house lost its roof, one home suffered roof damage, and a couple of others sustained some minor siding loss, according to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman.
The roof was laying partly on top of the owner’s boat in his front yard, according to the report.
A couple of light poles may also be down as a result of the storm, Dowling said.
Some information indicated the tornado lifted up and touched down again around 11th Avenue North, but Dowling said he had not received a confirmation on that.
Downed trees made a path through Hillside Drive with some fencing knocked down.
It also appears The Surf Golf and Beach Club at 1701 Springland Lane may have suffered tornado damage as well.
No injuries have been reported.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported roadway flooding and traffic light issues from Hurricane Matthew in Horry County on Saturday.
Total rainfall predictions are still forecast to be close to 15 inches will amounts lesser farther inland, but still in the 13-inch range for most of Horry County.
The center of Matthew is expected to continue its trek northeast up the coast at about 12 mph Saturday, passing by the Myrtle Beach coast around 1:30 p.m. around the same time as high tide
Comments