County by county: Hurricane Matthew in the Carolinas

Here is a county-by-county look at the impact of Hurricane Matthew on Carolinas counties in the Piedmont, Sandhills and coastal regions Saturday afternoon.
Interstate highways
I-77: No reports of problems.
I-85: No reports of problems.
I-485: No reports of problems.
I-26: Reported closed in Kershaw County because of downed trees.
I-95: Closed near Florence and near Fayetteville, due to flooding in both locations.
Mecklenburg
Weather: Heavy rain and gusty winds. But rain is tapering off rapidly from the west. Rainfall since midnight mostly about 2.5 inches. Winds gusting to between 30 and 35 mph.
Flooding: No reports, but most creeks near bankful.
Warnings, advisories: Flood advisory; flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: 6,610.
Roads: A number of neighborhood streets blocked by downed trees and limbs. Among blocked roads are Queens Road at Queens Road East; Selwyn Avenue at Wellesley Avenue; Senator Royall Avenue at West Mallard Creek Church Road.
Union
Weather: Heavy rain falling. About 3-4 inches fallen since midnight.
Flooding: No reports of roads closed. Creeks near bankful.
Warnings, advisories: Flood advisory; flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: No widespread reports.
Roads: No reported closures.
Cabarrus
Weather: Pockets of heavy rain falling. About 3 inches in last 24 hours.
Flooding: No reports of roads closed. Creeks near bankful.
Warnings, advisories: Flood advisory; flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: No widespread reports.
Roads: No reported closures.
Anson
Weather: Heavy rain; estimated 3-4 inches in past 24 hours. Wind gusts of 40 mph at Anson Airport/
Flooding: No reports of roads closed. Creeks near bankful.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: 1,320; about 25% of the county.
Roads: N.C. Department of Transportation reporting downed trees blocking U.S. 52, both north and south of Wadesboro.
Rowan
Weather: Heavy rain falling since 8 a.m. More than 2 inches has fallen.
Flooding: No reports of roads closed.
Warnings, advisories: Flood advisory; flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: Fewer than 1,000.
Roads: No reported closures.
Stanly
Weather: Heavy rain falling, with airport at Albemarle reporting nearly 4 inches since early morning. Wind gust of 35 mph reported about 11:45 a.m.
Flooding: No reports of roads closed. Creeks near bankful.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: About 1,000 outages reported.
Roads: No reported closures.
Richmond
Weather: Heavy rain. Wind gust of 51 mph reported at 9:40 a.m. at Camp Mackall. Wind gust of 49 mph measured in Rockingham. About 4.5 inches of rain since midnight
Flooding: Sheriff’s office reporting some roads have minor flooding. Travel discouraged.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: About 15% of county without power.
Roads: No reported closures, but travel is discouraged.
Scotland
Weather: Heavy rain and strong winds. Gust of 55 mph reported at 9:45 a.m. in Laurinburg. Estimated 6 inches of rain since midnight.
Flooding: No reports.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood warning until 2 p.m.; flash flood watch; high wind warning.
Power outages: About 50% of county without power.
Roads: No reported closures, but travel is discouraged due to downed trees and possible flooding.
Cumberland
Weather: Heavy rain and strong winds. More than 7 inches reported in Fayetteville and Hope Mills. Wind gusts of 60 mph reported in Fayetteville.
Flooding: Numerous reports of street flooding.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood warning; high wind warning.
Power outages: About 50% of county without power.
Roads: No reported closures, but travel is discouraged due to downed trees and possible flooding.
Brunswick
Weather: Very heavy rain and damaging winds. Rainfall estimates of 8 inches since midnight.
Flooding: Numerous reports of road flooding. Southport experiencing serious flooding.
Warnings, advisories: Hurricane warning; tornado watch; flash flood warning until 4:15 p.m. Several tornado warnings have been issued since 6 a.m.
Power outages: About 60% of country without power.
Roads: Sheriff’s office and N.C. Department of Transportation report numerous road closures. Odell Williamson Bridge to Ocean Isle is closed. Bridge to Sunset Beach also closed.
Carteret
Weather: Heavy rain and strong winds. Wind gust of 45 mph reported about 12:30 p.m. at Fort Macon.
Flooding: No reports.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood warning; hurricane warning; tornado watch.
Power outages: No reports.
Roads: No reported closures, but travel is discouraged due to downed trees and possible flooding.
New Hanover
Weather: Heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds.
Flooding: No reports of roads closed.
Warnings, advisories: Hurricane warning; tornado watch; flash flood watch. Tornado warnings have been issued at times since 6 a.m.
Power outages: About 25% of the country without power.
Roads: Travel discouraged, with numerous reports of flooding. River Road in Wilmington is flooded and impassable.
SOUTH CAROLINA
York
Weather: Heavy rain has tapered off to lighter rain. About 2.5 inches has fallen since Friday morning.
Flooding: No reports of roads closed. Creeks near bankful.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: About 1,000 outages.
Roads: No reported closures.
Chester
Weather: Light to moderate train and strong wind gusts.
Flooding: No reports.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: Not a problem.
Roads: No reported closures.
Lancaster
Weather: Off-and-on heavy rain, with about 4 inches in past 24 hours. Reports of 55 mph wind gusts in southern part of county.
Flooding: No reports of roads closed.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: Fewer than 300.
Roads: Police report several roads in Kershaw are closed by downed trees.
Chesterfield
Weather: Heavy rain and strong winds, with about 5 inches having fallen since midnight. Unofficial reports of 50 mph wind gusts.
Flooding: Numerous reports of high water on roads. Travel discouraged.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood warning; flash flood watch; wind advisory.
Power outages: Widespread outages; about 80% of county without power.
Roads: Travel discouraged.
Marlboro
Weather: Very heavy rain, with more than 7 inches having fallen since midnight.
Flooding: Numerous reports of flooded roads.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood warning; inland tropical storm warning.
Power outages: About 50% of country without power.
Roads: Numerous roads blocked by downed trees and flooding, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Darlington
Weather: Heavy rain and strong winds.
Flooding: Stream flooding reports across the county.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood warning; inland tropical storm warning.
Power outages: About 60% of customers without power.
Roads: Numerous road closures, due to flooding and downed trees.
Florence
Weather: Heavy rain and strong winds. More than 8 inches of rain reported since midnight. Wind gusts above 50 mph since 8 a.m.
Flooding: Numerous reports of stream flooding and flooded roads. Water nearing entrances to homes in several parts of county.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood warning; inland tropical storm warning.
Power outages: About 30% of country without power.
Roads: S.C. Department of Transportation reporting numerous roads closed.
Horry
Weather: Full hurricane conditions, with very heavy rain and damaging winds. Gusts being reported of 70 mph by numerous sources. More than 8 inches of rain since midnight. National Weather Service warns of “incredible flash flooding expected.”
Flooding: S.C. Department of Transportation reported many roads closed by flooding and wind damage.
Warnings, advisories: Hurricane warning; tornado watch; flash flood warning until 4:15 p.m.
Power outages: No information available, but social media reporting widespread outages.
Roads: S.C. Department of Transportation reporting numerous road closures. Ocean overwash has breeched Ocean Boulevard at 65th Avenue.
Charleston
Weather: Rain tapering off. Winds still gusting to 60 mph at times.
Flooding: Major damage across the county. North Charleston police report more than 100 streets closed by flooding. Water rescues are under way.
Warnings, advisories: Flash flood warning; hurricane warning.
Power outages: About 60% of county without power.
Roads: Many roads closed by flooding and downed trees.
Comments