Latest developments in the historic NC flood

The latest updates from the historic flooding in the Carolinas:
ECU football team takes detour
East Carolina University’s football team had an arduous journey back to Greenville after its game with the University of South Florida in Tampa.
Pirate IMG Network engineer David Horn said Sunday the team was scheduled to fly back to Greenville after the game on Saturday, but the effects of Hurricane Matthew prevented the team from landing their charter at Pitt-Greenville Airport. Instead, the plane was diverted to Richmond, Va.
From Richmond, the team was planning to travel by bus to Greenville. Because Interstate 95 was closed near Roanoke Rapids, the team traveled there by bus and checked into local motels by midnight. The buses then took the team back to Greenville, where people associated with the team went to retrieve cars left there during the trip.
Some evacuation orders lifted
Authorities have lifted the evacuation orders in Beaufort and Jasper counties in South Carolina caused by Hurricane Matthew, but it will be Monday morning before most people can return to their homes.
Gov. Nikki Haley lifted the orders at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. But with Beaufort County on a curfew starting at 7 p.m., hundreds of people who waited by the side of highways for hours waiting to get back into their homes were going to have to spend the night in hastily arranged shelters.
The governor lifted the evacuation orders in four other counties Sunday morning. Horry and Georgetown counties remain under the orders, even though North Myrtle Beach welcomed back visitors Sunday afternoon.
Woman clings to tree for 3 hours
Emergency officials say a 63-year-old woman clung to a tree for three hours after floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew swept her car into a canal in Wilson.
Wilson County Emergency Management Director Gordon Deno says the woman was on her way home from work at a long-term care facility where she’s a nurse or a nursing assistant. She left about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and her family called 911 when she didn’t get to her home in nearby Wayne County.
Emergency responders sat on top of a Humvee as they retraced her route so they could look and listen for anyone in distress.
They heard someone “hollering” and tried to rescue her with a rope but couldn’t. Deno says a National Guard soldier jumped in the water and swam to her, staying a rescued boat arrived.
She was tired and suffering from hypothermia so she was taken to a hospital. Deno didn’t know if she’s still there.
Flooded again? ‘I’m gone’
Princeville, a town of 2,000 that disappeared in the waters of the Tar River during Hurricane Floyd in 1999, was evacuated Sunday as the river was expected to rise to 17 feet above flood stage by late Monday – a level not seen since Floyd.
David Bullock’s sister called him as he bought lottery tickets to tell him police were knocking on doors saying they had to go. He rebuilt his home after the 1999 flood.
“If I get flooded again, I can’t take it. I can’t go back and take the expense. If I get flooded again, I’m going to say, ‘It’s yours, I’m gone,’ ” Bullock said.
Comments