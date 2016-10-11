N.C. Highway Patrol issues detour plan for flooded Interstate 95

North Carolina leaders remain vague about when Interstate 95 – one of the nation’s chief north-south arteries – will be reopened in the wake of floods unleashed by Hurricane Matthew.
In the mean time, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has issued detour plans aimed at keeping out-of-state travelers from being stranded for hours as they pass through the eastern part of state.
Currently, both north and southbound lanes of I-95 have been closed between Exit 13 and Exit 73 due to flooding conditions.
Motorists traveling Interstate 95 northbound are advise to take the following detour:
- Exit onto US 74 west (Exit 13) and travel westbound towards Laurinburg.
- Once on US 74, motorists will then travel towards US 15-501 north.
- Once on US 15-501, motorists will then travel to US 1 towards Sanford .
- Once on US 1, motorists will travel north to I-40 east until merging onto I-95.
Southbound traffic is advice to take the following detour:
- Exit off onto US 421 west (Exit 73) and travel toward Sanford through Dunn
- Once on US 421, motorists will then travel west towards US 1
- Motorists should then exit onto US 1 and travel south towards Pinehurst
- Once on US 1, motorists will travel onto US 15-501 and travel towards US 74 in Laurinburg
- Once in Laurinburg, turn east on US 74 towards I-95
- Exit onto I-95 south
The State Highway Patrol cautions motorists not to drive through standing water since it’s impossible to know how deep the water is or how swiftly it could be moving. And finally, DO NOT drive around barriers, which are in place for your protection.
It is requested motorist do not call 911 or *HP (*47) for roadway information. For updated information on road closures, please visit ReadyNC.org., the ReadyNC mobile app or call 511.
