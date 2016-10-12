Duke Energy reports cooling pond break at power plant on Neuse River

Duke Energy says a 50-foot break has been found in an earthen wall around a 545-acre cooling water pond at its retired H.F. Lee power plant in Goldsboro.
Water from the flooded Neuse River is flowing into the pond through a spillway, Duke said, and is now flowing out through the crack.
Duke said it expects the break to add less than an inch to the already-elevated river level. The actively-operated ash pond at Lee is not affected, it said, but the Neuse has flowed across three inactive ponds.
Two environmental advocates, the Waterkeeper Alliance and Upper Neuse Riverkeeper, said the ash ponds have been submerged since Sunday. They said breaches are most likely as water recedes, as it is beginning to do Wednesday.
“We remain very concerned about the integrity of the ash pond dams at Lee as the river recedes over the next week,” they said in a statement.
Duke announced the break at Lee two hours after saying in a release that “ash basin and cooling pond dams across the state continue to operate safely.” In that release, Duke accused environmental advocates of trying to mislead the public about the safety of Lee’s ash ponds.
The U.S. Geological Survey said peak streamflow records have been broken for at least 14 sites in North Carolina, including the Neuse River, after heavy rainfall from Hurricane Matthew and rains before the weekend storm.
The Neuse near Goldsboro peaked at 29.7 feet, breaking the record of 28.8 feet set after Hurricane Floyd in 1999, the USGS said.
