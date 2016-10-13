Robbery suspect wounded, but police unsure if officer’s bullet caused injury

For the second day in a row, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigators are looking into an officer involved shooting that left a suspect wounded.
The latest incident occurred at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, at 3250 Wilkinson Boulevard, when officers responded to reports of two armed men robbing the Cash American Pawn.
Police say they quickly encountered one of the suspects, who fired a handgun at officers. One of the officers subsequently fired at the suspect, who sustained a very minor injury.
The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment and detectives are working to determine if the wound was caused by being grazed when the officer fired his weapon, or in a different manner. No officers, employees or civilian bystanders were injured.
Additional officers responded to the scene and immediately set up a perimeter to determine if any additional suspects were still inside the business. SWAT officers have since cleared the building without locating anyone else inside.
The names of the officer and the suspect who was apprehended will be released at a later time.
Police are trying to identify the second suspect, who was able to flee the scene just prior to the arrival of police.
As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident. Per department protocol, the officer will be placed on Administrative Leave, which is standard procedure.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Fitch is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
In an unrelated incident on Wednesday, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer wounded an armed suspect in the Days Inn parking lot at 118 East Woodlawn Road, police said.
The suspect was taken by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening. The officer was not injured. Identities of the suspect and officer have not been released, and the officer is on standard administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Internal Affairs Bureau.
Police said the shooting occurred at 1:40 a.m. when the officer she heard multiple gunshots, pulled into the parking lot and immediately encountered a man armed with a handgun. The officer perceived an imminent deadly threat and fired her service weapon, striking the man, police said.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments