Attorney for Keith Lamont Scott family hopes to reach agreement with city, avoid trial

Attorneys representing the Keith Lamont Scott’s family say an autopsy commissioned by the family suggests problems with the “tactical approach” Charlotte Mecklenburg Police used in the seconds leading up to the fatal shooting.
In an interview with WIS, attorney Justin Bamberg specifically questions police directives to Scott when he was sitting in his car. Bamberg’s comments suggest tactics the family may use in negotiations with the city over a potential wrongful death lawsuit in the case.
WIS credits Bamberg with saying he hopes the family “can reach an agreement with the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, avoiding a trial.”
Settling could reap big dollars for the family and their attorneys: The city paid $2.25 million last year to settle a similar case with the family of Jonathan Ferrell, an African American suspect who was shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer in 2013.
CMPD says Officer Bentley Vinson shot Keith Scott because he was armed with a gun and refused to follow multiple police warnings and commands, police officials say. The Sept. 20 incident, which occurred in a northeast Charlotte parking lot, sparked a week of violent protests. Activists say Scott’s death is an example of police brutality against African Americans. Officer Vinson is also African American.
“When you look at what occurred, there were problems with their tactical approach,” Bamberg told WIS reporter Billie Jean Shaw. “There were problems with their directives. You know everybody talks about them saying ‘drop the gun’ approximately 12 times, well the bulk of that is while he was sitting inside of his vehicle.”
When Scott was shot, his hands were down, he adds: “When he falls to the pavement, we have a clear view of the area surrounding his body and you don't see anything on the ground near him at any point in time. They're rolling him over, they’re grabbing their hands. You don’t see any officers pass a firearm in the video.”
Family members and their attorneys have appeared frequently in the media this week, including a CBS interview with Scott’s widow, Rakeyia Scott. She says police aren’t telling the truth when they say a black officer shot her husband. She, too, has questioned the scenario that her husband had a gun.
Police say they found a gun at the scene, which was later shown to have been stolen.
Scott’s widow told CBS that race was “100 percent” the cause of her husband’s death, but stopped short of saying one of the white police officers on the scene fired the fatal shot.
The couple’s 20-year marriage was troubled, including a restraining order she filed against him and accusations he was violent and pulled a gun on her. Rakeyia Scott has denied his violent past contributed to choices Scott made in the seconds before he was killed. Instead, she says he was likely confused due to taking medications that had not yet taken effect.
Said Bamberg: “Mrs. Scott will tell you there is a past there and they did have some very rough times...At the end of the day, regardless of the past or what happened, the question is whether that shooting was justified not if Mr. Scott was a good husband. Regardless of how this plays out, at the end of the day his wife and his seven children deserve to know how their loved one died and what exactly happened to him."
Funeral services for Keith Scott will be held Friday in Charleston.
