Local

October 19, 2016 8:17 AM

Gastonia man gets probation for pulling off Muslim woman’s headscarf on flight

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A Gastonia man who acknowledged grabbing and pulling off a Muslim woman’s hijab on a flight from Chicago to Albuquerque, has been sentenced to a year of probation that includes two months of home confinement.

Federal prosecutors say 37-year-old Gill Parker Payne of Gastonia also was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Payne pleaded guilty in May to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a person’s free exercise of religious beliefs in connection with the Dec. 11 incident on a Southwest Airlines flight.

In his plea agreement, Payne said he grabbed and removed Khawla Abdel-Haq’s hijab, a religious headscarf, midflight. He was seated several rows behind her and did not know her.

Abdel-Haq told Judge Steven Yarbrough that she was afraid to leave her home for three weeks.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Art installed at Renaissance West

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos