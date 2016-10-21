Flooded mail center reopens, Charlotte delivery delays expected to end

Two weeks after flooding from Hurricane Matthew closed it, a mail processing center in Fayetteville has reopened, a U.S. Postal Service spokesman in Charlotte said Friday morning.
The center’s reopening is expected to eliminate any lingering delays in mail delivery to Charlotte neighborhoods.
Some Charlotte residents told the Observer they’ve received their mail hours later than normal and found mail in their boxes that was intended for other households since the Fayetteville center closed.
The postal service shifted mail processing from the Fayetteville center to alternative sites, including to a mail processing center in Charlotte, spokesman Philip Bogenberger said.
The resulting mail volume increase in Charlotte led to later-than-normal deliveries in some Charlotte neighborhoods, he said.
One homeowner told the Observer his mail carrier told him he’s been working “triple duty” since the storm.
The homeowner said his carrier told him that mail from the Fayetteville center being processed in Charlotte has received priority over processing of Charlotte mail, which Bogenberger confirmed. That’s because of the distance involved in getting the mail back to the coast, he said.
As of Friday, Fayetteville area mail was no longer being processed in Charlotte, Bogenberger said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
