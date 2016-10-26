Coal ash not the source of well contaminant, Duke University study finds

1:19 Jim Morrill talks about early voting Pause

1:06 Kids can't use playground at preschool

1:20 Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life

2:11 Failed dams caused by Hurricane Matthew threaten NC communities

0:40 Shooting aftermath at uptown protest

4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:38 We'll be there

4:54 Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Rocky Mount