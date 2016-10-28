Myers Park gallery owner guilty of not paying state taxes

A Myers Park art gallery owner has been put on probation and required to do community service after she pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wake County District Court to failing to pay state taxes.
Elizabeth A. Sprock, 52, of 1300 Queens Road pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to one count of willful failure to pay state sales taxes for her business in 2012, 2013 and 2014. She is the owner of Allison Sprock Fine Art.
Wake County District Court Judge Jacqueline Brewer sentenced Sprock to a 45-day prison term, which she then suspended. Sprock was placed on supervised probation for 18 months and must perform 75 hours of community service, plus pay an $8,000 fine.
Sprock paid over $40,000 in restitution prior to the plea.
Information presented in court showed that Sprock had taxable sales totaling $164,315 for 2012, $183,521 for 2013, and $269,824 for 2014. Evidence showed that the business charged and collected sales tax on the sales of art, but failed to remit the tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
The charges against Sprock resulted from an investigation by a special agent with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Section in Raleigh.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments