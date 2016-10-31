Cam talks on-field safety; world talks of his ‘Easter’ suit, ‘pepper jack shoes’

Before we say a word, let’s make it clear Charlotteans love Cam Newton and his free-wheeling sense of style, since it’s clear he’s not taking himself too seriously.
But when the Carolina Panthers quarterback tried to be serious Sunday in blasting NFL officials for letting too many illegal hits slide, it was his clothes that drew most of the attention, and not in a good way.
Newton wore a pink suit, green hat and shoes that defied description during the press conference. The shoes got most of the attention on social media, with an ongoing debate over whether they looked more like blocks of cookies ‘n creme or chunks of pepper jack cheese.
Here’s a sampling:
From Complex Sports, Chris Yuscavage
“He went off on NFL referees after the Panthers’ game against the Cardinals on Sunday...(but) unfortunately the outfit that Newton wore to his post-game press conference stole the spotlight. That’s getting more attention right now than the comments he made about late hits.”
Cam Newton's out here wearing shoes that look like pepper jack cheese pic.twitter.com/Cf5ExgTf9j— The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) October 30, 2016
“Cam Newton is celebrating Easter five months early. After the Panthers beat the Cardinals 30–20 on Sunday, Cam came out in a full pink suit, with a Masters green hat. But how about the shoes? How about those oversized-jawbreaker looking shoes!?...Does anyone even know how he played? Does anyone care at this point? America can’t get enough of these outfits.”
When you get excited because you think it's pizza dipper day for lunch but it's just Cam Newton's shoes. pic.twitter.com/gTKAyMtiAp— Tom Bradway (@TomBradway) October 30, 2016
From Totalprosports.com
“Every week, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton likes to make a not-so-fashion-statement during the post-game press conference and he usually gets roasted for it...After defeating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday...Newton came to the podium once again with some expensive $1,000 pepper jack looking shoes, pink suit and green hat.”
Why is Cam Newton dressed like a 1960s Batman villain pic.twitter.com/JKQr0FN2wF— Pumpkin Spiceotope (@BuckyIsotope) October 30, 2016
From UPROXX
“Cam Newton has made it a tradition to wear crazy, awesome, or crazy awesome outfits every game day. At this point, it looks like he is working on one-upping himself each week with different varieties on the patterned suit/bright colors/insane shoe combo. For his game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Cam not only broke out some themed Halloween cleats…But went full “this outfit doesn’t even make sense” with a pink suit and green hat.”
@BullHunitProof Sweet Daddy Williams from Good Times ? pic.twitter.com/CXcrO9zAxs— Sleepy Rivera (@SleepyRivera) October 31, 2016
From Kyle Tasman, 247sports
“It might be Halloween tomorrow, but Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is getting in to the spirit a day early after sporting an interesting outfit as his post-game press conference following the Panthers' win against the Arizona Cardinals. Honestly, there's no way Cam didn't wear this because he thought it looked good, but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt.”
I love breadsticks too but not sure they make for good shoes pic.twitter.com/jnSOE1z6jG— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 30, 2016
From hiphopwired
“In all seriousness, Cam Newton doesn’t feel safe on the field, and plans to talk to NFL Commissioner Goodell about his concerns. On the other hand, he’s catching hella slander for the outfit he rocked pre- and post-game today.
“Give Cam Newton this much – he knows how to bring attention to his wardrobe.”
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments