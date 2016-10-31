Cam talks on-field safety; world talks of his ‘Easter’ suit, ‘pepper jack shoes’

1:15 Bill Clinton in Charlotte Pause

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

0:55 Bill Clinton in Charlotte

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case

1:20 Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life

0:53 Kids use playground thanks to mulch donation

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte

1:16 All Hallows Eve at Latta Plantation