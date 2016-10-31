Charlotte to request voluntary water restrictions

The City of Charlotte will call for voluntary water restrictions Tuesday, WBTV has learned.
Jennifer Frost, a spokesperson for Charlotte Water, confirmed that the city will issue a news release Tuesday morning asking residents to conserve water.
The last time Charlotte asked customers to cut down on water usage was July 2015, when drought indicators worsened for the Catawba River basin.
That action was taken when the Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group (DMAG) said the area had reached drought Stage 1 or “moderate drought.” Stage 1 triggers “low-inflow protocols” in area lakes and dams and voluntary water restrictions from municipalities.
Last year, cities asked water customers to limit landscape watering and car washing, among other measures.
This year’s Oct. 1 DMAG report for the Catawba-Wateree basin showed Stage 0 or “abnormally dry” conditions, one level below “normal” but not severe enough to trigger restrictions. The November report had not been posted to the Duke Energy website as of Monday night.
These were the recommended steps issued in the summer of 2015:
- Limit landscape watering to no more than one inch of water per week.
- Conserve all water use indoors and outdoors.
- Refrain from outdoor water use during the day (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) to reduce evaporation losses.
- Only top off swimming pools on Thursday and Sundays, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Do not wash vehicles at home. Use commercial car wash locations that recycle water.
- Refrain from residential power washing.
- Businesses should educate employees and customers about water conservation practices .
- Charity groups should consider alternatives to car washes for fundraising activities.
- Property managers should repair known water leaks.
- Fleet managers should reduce car washing frequency.
The Drought Management Advisory Group monitors the amount of water in area lakes, how much water is flowing through reservoirs, and data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which publishes information for North Carolina and South Carolina.
