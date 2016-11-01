Local

November 1, 2016 10:04 PM

Obama visits Charlotte Friday; here’s how to go

President Barack Obama will return to Charlotte on Friday to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and to encourage early voting.

The president will appear at a 6 p.m. event at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., in Charlotte after an earlier stop in Fayetteville. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Members of the public interested in attending must pick up a ticket on Wednesday or Thursday from one of these locations near early voting sites:

▪ Barnhardt Student Activity Center at UNC Charlotte. Wednesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., or Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

▪ Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, 5409 Beatties Ford Road. Wednesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., or Thursday, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

▪ The lawn of the Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center, at the corner of Tuckaseegee Road and Clay Avenue. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., or Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tickets are limited to two per person and do not guarantee admission.

