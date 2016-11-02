Ivanka Trump visits Charlotte on Wednesday to campaign for her father

With polls in North Carolina showing a tightening race for president and only days to go before the Nov. 8 election, Ivanka Trump is joining the all-out blitz of presidential candidates and surrogates from both parties targeting the state.
Trump, daughter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, is scheduled to meet volunteers and promote early voting at 11:30 at the Republican National Committee’s offices at 4523 Park Road in Charlotte. She’s the headed to Union County GOP headquarters in Indian Trail and what the campaign says is a “non-political event” at Concord Children’s Academy to promote her work with children’s issues.
Her Wednesday visit is the latest in a campaign cavalcade that’s put a national spotlight squarely on North Carolina.
On Sunday, former president Bill Clinton held rallies in Greensboro and Charlotte to promote early voting. On Monday, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine rallied supporters in Jacksonville. On Tuesday, Vice President Joe Biden highlighted North Carolina’s importance to the campaign with a rally in Charlotte where he told the crowd “We win in North Carolina, we win it all.”
The parade shows no signs of letting up before the Tuesday election. Also on Wednesday, President Obama will campaign with James Taylor at a “get out the early vote event” at UNC Chapel Hill. Thursday, Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is scheduled to visit the state. And on Friday, Obama is set to return, with rallies in Fayetteville and Charlotte.
That’s on top of visits last week by Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, among others. The latest average of statewide polling shows why the campaigns are focusing so heavily on North Carolina, along with other crucial swing states such as Florida.
According to Real Clear Politics polling average from the past week, Trump is up 0.7 percent over Clinton in North Carolina, leading 47 percent to 46.3 percent among likely voters. That compares with a 3 percentage point advantage for Clinton last week.
The presidential race could have big implications for two other statewide contests: Gov. Pat McCrory and Sen. Richard Burr, both Republicans, are trying to fend off challenges from Democrats Roy Cooper and Deborah Ross.
