Biden in Charlotte: ‘We win in North Carolina, we win it all’

Hoping to boost early voting totals for Democrat Hillary Clinton in North Carolina, Vice President Joe Biden is in Charlotte Tuesday for a late afternoon rally.
“We win North Carolina, we win it all,” Biden said.
N.C. Attorney General Roy Cooper, the Democratic candidate for governor, was also scheduled to deliver remarks at the event at Arbor Glen Outreach Center, 1520 Clanton Road.
With early voting scheduled to continue through Saturday, Democrats still have work to do to turn out registered Democrats, including African-Americans voters. Early voting for both are below 2012 levels, said Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba College.
Republicans and those registered unaffiliated, meanwhile, are outperforming their 2012 early voting levels, said Bitzer.
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, a Charlotte Democrat, encouraged early voting before Biden spoke.
“I want to call on all the nasty women and bad hombres” to vote early, she said, in reference to Republican Donald Trump’s comments during the final presidential debate.
Deborah Ross, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, also urged early voting, which runs through Saturday.
“It’s a very, very close election. The polls are razor-thin,” she said.
President Barack Obama will follow Biden, on Friday, with a stop in Charlotte to try to fire up black and other Democratic voters in hopes of giving Clinton an insurmountable head start going into Election Day on Tuesday. Clinton is scheduled to be in North Carolina Thursday. And Trump has campaign stops that day in Concord and Johnston County.
Biden was last in Charlotte in mid-September. His stops then included a Clinton campaign field office in Charlotte.
In anticipation of Biden’s visit Tuesday, the Republican National Committee released statement saying that, “with Hillary Clinton’s campaign beset by the renewed FBI investigation into her private server, Joe Biden will be hard-pressed to assure voters that she should be trusted with a job that begins each morning with a top secret security briefing. North Carolina voters aren’t likely to forget that Hillary Clinton jeopardized classified information through her reckless attempt to hide pay-to-play corruption at her State Department and no last minute visit from the Vice President will change that.”
