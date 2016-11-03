Salisbury police shoot, kill man during ‘no-knock’ warrant search of home

Salisbury police report they are investigating an officer involved shooting on the 600 block of East LaFayette Street that occurred about 9:25 a.m. Thursday during a narcotics investigation.
The department’s Special Response Team served a “no-knock” warrant in search of narcotics, weapons and stolen property, officials said. It was known at the time that the suspect inside were armed, officials said.
“One subject fired at least one shot at the officers,” said an official statement from the department. “Officers returned fired and struck the subject who has since passed away at the hospital.”
A woman claiming to be the deceased man’s sister identified him as 23-year-old Ferguson Laurent, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV. Police have not confirmed the person's identity.
Due to the circumstances of the incident, the State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into this shooting.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
hooting.
Comments