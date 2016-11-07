Local

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets pulled over by Texas cop for speeding to a race track

By Mark Price

Dale Earnhardt Jr. may be among the fastest drivers in the world, but he couldn’t shake a Texas cop when Earnhardt got caught speeding Sunday while driving to Texas Motor Speedway.

ESPN is reporting Earnhardt was pulled over on the way to the AAA Texas 500.

His fiancee, Amy Reimann, was in the car and she posted a photo on Twitter of the officer writing out a warning for one of North Carolina’s most popular sports figures. The Sporting News says he was “wheeling it” in a Buick.

Earnhardt tweeted about it, showing a sense of humor. When asked by Twitter follows how fast he was going, Earnhardt responded: “Not fast enough.”

The driver is currently taking a break from the sport, after experiencing concussion-like symptoms in late July. Earnhardt expects to miss the rest of the season, but is still doing appearances at races.

ESPN says he plans to be back in the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports for the start of next season at the Daytona 500.

His run in with the law over the weekend has, of course, inspired plenty of jokes, including new nicknames: “CatchMeIfYouCanDale” and “Little Speedracer.”

