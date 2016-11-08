Some N.C. counties report polling place problems

Several counties were reporting issues with voting machines Tuesday morning in North Carolina, one of the most hotly contended battleground states in the nation.
ProPublica, which is tracking problems in polling places throughout the state, said there were optical scanner issues reported in the following counties: Cleveland, Gates, Orange, Cumberland, Wake, Craven and Forsyth.
Durham is having “check-in software problems,” the nonprofit group said. Via Twitter, the North Carolina State Board of Elections instructed polling places there to use paper poll books “as a precaution.”
No issues had been reported in Mecklenburg County as of 11 a.m.
As precaution, @NCSBE directed Durham Co. to use paper poll books today after tech problems at a few sites. Voting not interrupted. #ncpol— NCSBE (@NCSBE) November 8, 2016
The Charlotte Observer is participating in Electionland, a ProPublica project that will cover access to the ballot and problems that prevent people from exercising their right to vote during the 2016 election.
The Observer is monitoring voting problems in the area. Those who experience any can contact the newsroom here.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments