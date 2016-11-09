Charlotte immigrants fear Trump deportation vow, laugh at idea of wall

0:46 Richard Burr wins Pause

3:27 U.S. Rep. Alma Adams gives victory speech

4:01 Michelle Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte

0:53 Kids use playground thanks to mulch donation

1:46 Homeless mom wants a home

0:53 Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives Chevy racecar on Charlotte streets

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead