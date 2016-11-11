Evacuations ordered as Chimney Rock wildfire advances toward homes

Evacuation notices went out at noon Friday for parts of two Rutherford County communities threatened by a nearly 1,000-acre wildfire that jumped its containment line overnight.
The tinder-dry, windy weather that set the stage for about a dozen wildfires blazing in the North Carolina mountains is also making it hard to snuff them out.
The Party Rock fire, as the blaze near Chimney Rock State Park is called, covered 344 acres but was 30 percent contained on Tuesday. By Thursday night, it had spread to 977 acres of steep terrain – then got worse, racing across a containment line on Shumont Mountain.
“It has grown substantially larger, but we don’t know the number,” said Bill Swartley, a spokesman for the agencies that have 142 firefighters on the scene.
Officials in Lake Lure and Chimney Rock ordered mandatory evacuations in some parts of their towns Friday and urged residents of other areas to voluntarily leave.
Wildfires have also burned about 1,000 acres at South Mountains State Park near Morganton. The state parks division on Friday closed that park, Chimney Rock and six others: New River, Gorges, Elk Knob, Lake James and Mount Mitchell, and Mount Jefferson State Natural Area. Staff from those parks will be shifted to help at Chimney Rock and South Mountains.
Even larger fires are burning to the west, in Nantahala National Forest. More than 565 firefighters and support staff are battling wildfires that now cover nearly 18,000 acres.
Months of hot, dry weather have parched the region, with 30 mountain counties in some stage of drought. No rain is in sight.
“This fire has been in very steep terrain, it has been very dry and we’ve had gusty winds,” Swartley said of the Party Rock fire. “It had ample time, ample fuel and the weather conditions were right, and the fire made a run overnight.”
The temperature on Shumont Ridge fell only to 51 degrees Thursday night, and humidity rose to only 31 percent – unusual readings that helped fuel the fire. Firefighters fear the same could happen Friday night.
No homes had been lost by midday Friday and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Nearly all wildfires are sparked by humans, statistics compiled by the North Carolina Forest Service show. An average of 4,100 fires and nearly 22,000 acres burned a year were reported between 2011 and 2015. Only 2 percent were caused by lightning. Debris burning accounted for 42 percent of the fires and intentional setting about 17 percent.
On Monday, the North Carolina state parks division banned campfires in 14 western parks. Apart from the the Party Rock fire near Chimney Rock, a fire in South Mountains State Park near Morganton burned several hundred acres.
The U.S. Forest Service banned campfires in the 1 million-acre Nantahala and Pisgah national forests on Thursday. A leg of the Appalachian Trail from Rock Gap to the Nantahala River was closed Sunday.
Simple Life Campground & Cabins near Robbinsville still had a few guests Friday, but the smoke was thick and soot settled on parked cars, said Lenette Moore, wife of the owner. Fires are about 3 miles from the campground, which is outside Nantahala National Forest.
“I can see maybe half a mile,” Moore said. last “We’re being told to stay in, and if you have to be outside have a wet cloth over your face.
“The only thing we can do is pray, and watch and listen and leave if we have to.”
The fires are feeding off more merely than warm, dry weather, said Tom MacKenzie, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman at the Nantahala fires.
“A lot of these lands have been dry for a long time, and a lot of them have not burned in a long time,” MacKenzie said. “The other thing that’s challenging is that we’re in the leaf fall season, so dry leaves can fall onto a smoldering stump and reignite a fire.”
That happened in the Dick’s Creek part of the forest, reigniting a fire that started Oct. 23 and had been largely contained. Firefighters armed with rakes and shovels also carry leaf blowers to clear leaves off fire lines.
The Nantahala fires have been slow-moving and often creep down the sides of mountains instead of up them. But that’s not always true, MacKenzie said. Steep-sided mountain hollows pose another challenge can create a flow of air that fans flames.
In those conditions, ground fires can leap to tree canopies “just like a bonfire. It’s a jet-engine sound,” he said.
The Nantahala firefighters come from more than 40 states and work for a variety of federal agencies and some western Indian tribes. They work shifts of 14 to 16 hours, usually for two weeks at a time.
“Nobody was expecting to be fighting fires at Thanksgiving,” he said.
