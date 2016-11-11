Evacuations ordered as Chimney Rock wildfire advances toward homes

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott Pause

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

0:36 Broken water main on Eastway Drive

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

1:57 Charlotte Vets: Goldie Stribling

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook