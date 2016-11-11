Warbirds fly over Monroe for annual show

For more than a decade, the Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show has flown into town at the Monroe Executive Airport about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.
Volunteer pilots fly World War II-era planes and other aircraft, taking both the general public and military veterans up into the sky. Speakers, musical performances and reenactments also fill the schedule creating a weekend the whole family can enjoy.
Events are scheduled throughout the day Saturday Sunday.
If you go
Warbirds over Monroe Air Show
Where: Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport, 3900 Paul J Helms Dr., Monroe.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Flying begins at 12:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15 for adults, $5 for veterans, $10s for age 12-18, and under 12 are free; available at the gate. Parking is free.
More information: warbirdsovermonroe.com
