CMPD vehicle search reveals dead man, wounded woman in parking lot

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they found a homicide victim in a parked vehicle early Saturday in the 2800 block of West Boulevard.
CMPD investigators say they were called to a parking lot on West Boulevard at 2:19 a.m. Saturday, where they found a man dead of a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim will be released pending family notification, officials said.
A woman at the scene told investigators she had been inside of the vehicle with the victim and that she, too, had been shot in the hand. Medic transported her to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of for non-life threatening injuries.
Further details were not released early Saturday. It remained unclear what relationship the woman had to the victim.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Hoppe is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
