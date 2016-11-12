Clear, crisp morning greets start of Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon is underway on a crisp and clear Saturday morning.
Formerly known as the Thunder Road Marathon, the popular event also included a half-marathon and 5K. The event began with everyone gathering at 7:30 a.m. at Romare Bearden Park at 300 S. Church St.
The marathon started on South Graham Street and will wind through the Dilworth, Myers Park, South End, Third Ward, Belmont, NoDa, Plaza-Midwood, Chantilly, Elizabeth and Second Ward neighborhoods. The race will finish at about 4 p.m. on South Mint Street.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
