Carson Street closed early Monday near uptown due to condo blaze

Carson Street just south of the Interstate 277 loop was closed at 5 a.m. Monday due to a fire that caused heavy damage to a condo building under construction.
The closed area is between South Tryon Street and Morehead Square, between the Midnight Diner and the Camden South End Apartments.
The fire started just before 2 a.m. Monday at a building under construction at 100 East Palmer Street. Firefighters evacuated residents of a nearby apartment building. They also closed nearby South Tryon and Carson streets.
No injuries were reported early Monday and the cause remained under investigation.
100 E. Palmer St remains under investigation; No injuries reported; 3:29 am; RCannon pic.twitter.com/eAQjuwRlOg— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 14, 2016
