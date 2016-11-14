Black figures hung in protest at Winthrop University over legacy of lynching history in SC

Police are investigating vandalism that was found Sunday at Winthrop University’s Tillman Hall.
The display was found around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in front of Tillman Hall, according to a Winthrop University police report.
Officers found “numerous” black stockings that had been hung from a tree by the building, according to the report. The stockings were filled with dirt and mulch, and due to them being wet from the morning rain, police believe that they were placed sometime Saturday night or early Sunday.
On the sign with the building’s name, someone taped a sign that read “Tillman’s Legacy,” police said.
Early Monday, a group called Association of Artists for Change contacted the Charlotte Observer to take responsibility and claimed the display is meant to be “protest art” to inspire conversation about the history behind the building’s name. (See statement below.)
Investigators were not able to obtain surveillance footage of the vandalism. They interviewed several students who were taking graduation regalia pictures on the front steps of Tillman Hall for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.
Those individuals told officers they didn’t see anyone in the area but didn’t know if the stockings were already there when they arrived to take pictures.
“While we do not know the intent of this display, these images are clearly hurtful and threatening and are contrary to the values of Winthrop University,” Winthrop President Dan Mahony said in an email to students Monday morning.
“Actions such as these are not, and will not be, acceptable on this campus,” Mahony wrote. “This incident will be fully investigated, and those responsible will be held accountable to the campus judicial system and South Carolina state law.”
This is the third time in just over a year that Tillman Hall has been vandalized.
In July 2015, someone spray-painted the words “violent racist” on Benjamin Tillman’s portrait in the building’s lobby, causing about $3,000 damage to the portrait.
Just one month later, on the school’s Convocation Day, someone again vandalized the building. Officials never disclosed details about the vandalism, which happened on the outside of the building.
Tillman, a noted white supremacist who advocated lynching any black person who tried to vote, served as South Carolina governor and as a U.S. senator from 1890 to 1918. He was instrumental in founding Winthrop and Clemson University, both of which have buildings named after him and which have been at the center of debates surrounding the renaming of those buildings.
Statement from creators of the Tillman Hall display:
Art challenges one to think, to provoke, even to disturb, in a constant search for truth. Arousing our emotions, expanding our sympathies in directions we may not anticipate and may not want. Tillman’s Legacy, is a work which aims to disrupt the aesthetic veil the building has, eliminating the ability to forget the eighteen men who were lynched during Benjamin Tillman’s years in office. The beauty of the building tranquilizes the atrocity of the man. Tillman Hall should incite the same rage, sadness and fear the artwork did. One should question, why this artwork is offensive and not the building itself? The building, named Tillman Hall in 1962, in response to the Civil Rights Movement, to incite fear toward prospective students of color. Following traditions of guerrilla style tactics in creating Protest Art, the artwork appears without warning to insure pure genuine emotion from the viewer. The strong imagery forces a disruption and makes the truth unavoidable. The work is intended to incorporate the willing and the unwilling into a dialogue about the building and its history.
This work came after the election. The climate made the fear of deportation, detainment and a repeat of history apparent. It coincides with frustration over Winthrop University's lack of momentum in changing the name and the disrespect toward the artwork depicting of a ship, which Winthrop promised to move to a more suitable location, but instead has hidden.
This work remembers the past, hoping to never repeat it. Though shocking, Tillman’s Legacy has opened an aesthetic dialogue.
- Association of Artists for Change
