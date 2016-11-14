FBI: Hate crimes against Muslims up by 67 percent in 2015

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott Pause

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

0:31 Fire damages uptown condos under construction

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case