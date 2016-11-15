Local

November 15, 2016 2:16 PM

N.C. wildfire map | Mountain blazes claim over 44,000 acres

By Gavin Off

More than 10 wildfires, burning some 44,000 acres, are racing across the foothills and western North Carolina mountains, U.S. Geological Survey data show.

Some than 2,000 firefighters are trying to contain them.

The blazes have rained ash on surrounding towns and sent smoke to far-way cities. Charlotte remained under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert on Tuesday morning.

Monday, Gov. Pat McCrory visited the fire blazing around Lake Lure. He said North Carolina could be fighting fires throughout the winter and spring.

The reason: much of western North Carolina, including the Nantahala National Forest, is under extreme or exceptional drought.

Observer reporters Bruce Henderson and Katie Peralta contributed

