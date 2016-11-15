Cliff Barrows, longtime associate of Billy Graham, dies at 93

Cliff Barrows, who provided the soundtrack for Billy Graham’s global crusades for decades and remained a close friend to the Charlotte-born evangelist, died Tuesday at Carolinas HealthCare System-Pineville after a brief illness. He was 93.
Barrows, who lived in Marvin in Union County, had traveled the world with Graham since the first Crusade, in 1947, that started at First Baptist Church (now Spirit Square) and then moved to the Grady Cole Center due to the large crowds. The two men met in Asheville in 1945 and soon formed a team that became the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
In 1947, Graham and Barrows became a “trio” with George Beverly Shea, the iconic baritone who died in 2013 at age 104. They were young, spiritually ambitious and on fire to spread the Gospel through music and sermons. Today, they remain part of American religious history, linked in the hearts of the millions of Christians who heard them on radio, saw them on TV or packed stadiums for their crusades.
“Cliff Barrows was the voice behind my father for 60 years, emceeing the platform for his Crusades and ‘The Hour of Decision’ radio program,” said Graham’s son, Franklin Graham, now head of the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
“Not only was he one of my father’s closest friends, but he was a friend to all of us on the team and in the family,” Franklin Graham said. “Growing up, and until the day of his death, I called him Uncle Cliff. He was very much a part of our family. My father has said: ‘The remarkable contribution Cliff has made to my ministry cannot be measured in human terms. I love him like a brother.’ His counsel and suggestions were invaluable. He was a great friend and will be missed by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Ann and the entire Barrows family.”
A public funeral service for Barrows will be held at Calvary Church in Charlotte at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 22. He’ll be buried in a private ceremony on the grounds of Charlotte’s Billy Graham Library, where Shea is also buried and where Billy Graham, now 98, will be buried next to his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007, at 87.
Because of his age and health, Billy Graham is not expected to attend the funeral.
Barrows was born in Ceres, Calif., where his musical career began at the local Baptist church. “My Aunt Helen was a terrific pianist and composer, and she taught me as a young boy how to read music,” he told the Observer in 2010. When he was 12, his aunt persuaded the pastor to let Barrows lead the church choir on Sunday nights.
“My dad taught me the best lesson,” Barrows said. “He sat there and watched me. I evidently wanted to get them to sing a little stronger, so I kind of bawled them out. And my dad said, ‘Son, you did pretty well. But let me give you a little tip: You’ll never get people to sing better by telling them they didn’t do too good. Tell them they did well, but you think they can do better.’ So, I’ve always tried in my life to encourage people.”
For his significant contributions to Gospel music, Barrows was inducted into the Nashville Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1988, into the Religious Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1996 and into the inaugural class of the Conference of Southern Baptist Evangelists’ “Hall of Faith” in 2008.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet and Charles Tilson Barrows, and his first wife, Billie. He is survived by his second wife, Ann, and five children and their spouses – Chris and Bonnie Thomas, Bob Barrows, David and Betty Ruth Seera, Clifford (Bud) Barrows, and Bill and Teri Barrows – and numerous grandchildren. He is also survived by Ann Barrows’ children and their spouses, Tal and Teresa Prince and David and Dana Shillington.
