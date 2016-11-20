NC elections board holds emergency meeting Sunday on contested votes in governor's race

The North Carolina Board of Elections has called an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday to consider voter fraud complaints that could affect the close race for governor.
Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who as of Friday’s canvass is trailing Democrat Roy Cooper by about 6,600 votes out of almost 4.7 million cast, has reported complaints in 52 of 100 counties, including Mecklenburg. McCrory’s campaign manager said there have been reports of votes cast by people who were dead, were convicted felons or had already voted.
McCrory has refused to concede until the complaints are resolved. In most races, Republicans won by significant margins. All local elections boards are run by boards with a Republican majority.
The board will meet by conference call; click here to listen in. Click here to review election results.
