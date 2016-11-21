Stephen Curry stuns 7-year-old Leukemia patient with hospital visit

Former Charlottean Stephen Curry gave a dozing hospital patient the surprise of his life Sunday, when the NBA superstar showed up beside the 7-year-old fan’s hospital bed with well wishes and souvenirs.
Leukemia patient Brody Stephens was about to nod off in his bed at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health Sunday when his dad told him he had a visitor, reports the hospital.
Brody turned to see 28-year-old Curry of the Golden State Warriors peeking into his room. “What’s going on my man? How you doing?” asked Curry, from the door.
In the hour that followed, Curry presented Brody with a jersey, T-shirts and a basketball. He also introduced him to a buddy, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who came along for the visit.
@StephenCurry30 @SteveKerr @dandakich @RB_Mrs Look who traded autographed jerseys today!!!— Jason Stephens (@JStephens_1) November 20, 2016
Unbelievable Moment!!!! #BrodyStrong pic.twitter.com/cByep8vSX8
In return, Brody showed the two men every last one of his “massive” sports card collection, reports the hospital. When Curry spotted the cards of himself in the collection, he took out a pen and signed them, hospital officials said.
Curry and Kerr were in town for the Warriors Monday game against the Indiana Pacers.
Brody, who is from New Palestine, Ind., was a “basketball star” himself before falling ill, having started playing on travel teams when he was in kindergarten, reports the hospital.
After some discussion, Curry and Brody agreed the boy would be rooting for the Warriors Monday night.
It was clear the boy was impressed with the surprise visit from a hero, the hospital says.
“It was amazing,” Brody said in the hospital blog.
@dandakich @StephenCurry30 @SteveKerr @RB_Mrs @SportsCenter This is Brody's reaction when he saw Stephen walk into his room. #Priceless pic.twitter.com/pSgBVhjzun— Jason Stephens (@JStephens_1) November 20, 2016
