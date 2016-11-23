CMPD investigates fatal shooting of male found by the side of a road

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male who was found dead by the side of a road late Tuesday.
The victim was found in the 6600 block of The Plaza following a “check the welfare” call for service at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said early Wednesday.
The victim, who had an apparent gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, police said. His identity will be released after his family is notified.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-8477 to speak to a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments