Strong gusts fan Smoky Mountains fire to 500 acres

A wildfire fed by strong gusts forced the closure of U.S. 441 on the North Carolina-Tennessee border Monday as the first significant rainfall in more than 50 days bore down on the drought-stricken mountains.
Officials in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park ordered the temporary closure of the road between Cherokee and Gatlinburg, Tenn., not far from Clingmans Dome, because of heavy smoke and the danger of falling trees from the fire, estimated at 500 acres and growing.
It is also the area where the Appalachian Trail crosses at Newfound Gap.
In all, 18 wildfires were considered active in Western North Carolina on Monday, all mostly contained.
Gusty winds over 20 mph signaled the leading edge of a low-pressure system being welcomed into the parched region. Two inches of rain and possibly more are expected to fall this week, breaking a record drought in the highlands.
Near Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, crews continue to snuff out hot spots on a fire that consumed more than 1,700 acres since Nov. 5 and caused the evacuation of Chimney Rock village. At its height, more than 900 firefighters battled the so-called Party Rock Fire, drawn from across North Carolina and 24 other states, including Florida and Alaska.
Rain is expected to begin soaking the region Monday night and is forecast to continue into Wednesday.
