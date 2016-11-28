Barred Owl draws big crowd in uptown on Monday

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro? Pause

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

1:54 Steve Clifford on Hornets' poor defense

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism