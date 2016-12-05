Scarborough unseats Fuller to chair Mecklenburg County commissioners

Ella Scarborough unseated fellow Democrat Trevor Fuller as chair of the Mecklenburg County commissioners Monday on a 5-4 vote in an acrimonious meeting.
The board’s three Republicans sided with Democrat Pat Cotham in voting for Scarborough, who was elected to a second term in November.
Scarborough won her first term as a county commissioner in 2014 but served five terms on Charlotte City Council, where she was the first black woman to win an at-large seat.
The leading vote getter in an election has, until recent tradition, been voted to chair the board.
Cotham beat Fuller by more than 34,000 votes on Nov. 8 and Scarborough by 38,000 votes. But her relationships with fellow Democrats on the board are strained. They unseated her as chair for 2014 after a tumultuous year that saw former county manager Harry Jones fired and problems erupt with property revaluations.
Cotham has said she doesn’t feel she could win enough votes to be reinstalled as chair.
“From my point of view as the lead vote-getter, we need a chair and vice chair who can bring people together and have experience with different levels of government,” she said in nominating Scarborough. “Diverse leadership with solid experience in other bodies of government plus relationships with the leadership in the legislature will help us move forward. “
Fuller, 49, was elected chairman in 2013 and has held the chair since then despite finishing third among at-large commissioners two years ago. He’s been credited with running meetings more efficiently than in past years.
Republican Jim Puckett was elected vice chair.
Puckett, who owns an industrial paint contracting company, previously served as a commissioner for three terms before losing in a 2006 at-large race. He represents District 1, northern Mecklenburg County.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
