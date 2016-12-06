Evangelicals say Trump’s post election choices are aligning with their views

One of the nation’s top evangelical leaders, Dr. Richard Land, says President-elect Donald Trump’s picks so far for key roles in his administration have been in line with what conservatives were hoping would happen.
Land, president of the Matthews-based Southern Evangelical Seminary, says he’s making that observation as a member of the board that has been providing Trump with advisory support on moral issues.
The most recent of Trump’s choices was a Monday announcement that former presidential candidate Ben Carson is his nomination as the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Carson’s conservative views include a controversial 2015 statement that he believes homosexuality is a choice, because straight men become gay when they go into prison.
Land says evangelicals and conservatives should be encouraged by Trump’s team choices. This includes picking leaders for secretary of the treasury and secretary of commerce who “understand business and don’t see growth and profit as evil.”
“Pro-life, pro-strong national defense, pro-law and order, and pro-growth Americans have reason to be encouraged by the nominations that President-elect Trump, Vice-president elect Pence and their transition team have made so far,” said Land in a statement.
Among the picks Land lauded is Congressman Tom Price, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services. “He probably knows the history of the Obamacare legislation better than anyone. He knows its fatal flaws, and he has been working for years on legislative proposals to correct them. It will be helpful to have him working in tandem with Congress to correct the legislative Frankenstein that has befallen us over the past eight years,” Land says.
Land adds that the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general also indicates that Trump is serious about his campaign pledge to fix the nation’s “completely broken immigration policies, starting with enforcing existing laws and securing America’s border.”
The Southern Evangelical Seminary is a leader in apologetics education – teaching students to defend their faith and talk intelligently, passionately and rationally about what they believe and why they believe it. Many courses focus on societal issues from a Christian worldview, delve into scientific apologetics or contemplate creation research.
Land was among the state’s most vocal advocates for passage of North Carolina’s anti-LGBT law House Bill 2, which is more commonly known as “the bathroom law.” The law – which denies cities the right to pass laws protecting the rights of lesbians, gays and transgender people – is blamed for losing the state millions of dollars for lost conventions, sports events and businesses that decided to relocate elsewhere.
