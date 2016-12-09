Charlotte judge resigns unexpectedly from Mecklenburg County District Court

Mecklenburg County District Court Judge Yolanda Trotman is resigning effective Dec. 31 after just two years on the bench.
“This is not a decision I made lightly, nor is it a decision that is sudden,” Trotman said Friday on Facebook. “But opportunities have presented themselves that are just too exciting for me to decline.”
She said she will resume her private law practice and devote more time to “her baby,” the non-profit I Speak Now organization, and to developing a second non-profit to address “four key areas” that, as a judge, she noticed “a lack of access to or complete lack of access to.” She did not specify the areas but said she could not address the issues as a judge.
“Simply put, I have to do what nourishes my soul,” Trotman said. “This is not an end, but very much so the beginning.”
Trotman defeated incumbent Theo Nixon in 2014. Both are Democrats.
Trotman is a former history, debate and speech teacher at North Mecklenburg High who ran her own law firm focusing on criminal defense and family law for nine years.
