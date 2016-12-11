Imagine Panther Jonathan Stewart playing piano in an ugly Christmas sweater

Just when you thought you’d seen it all out of the Carolina Panthers, the team has released a holiday music video featuring running back Jonathan Stewart winking at the camera and playing the piano as confidently as Liberace.
And yes, the 240-pound Stewart is wearing an ugly Christmas sweater and matching hat, both with a Carolina Panthers design.
The two-minute video of “Winter Wonderland” stars the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra and four very attractive backup dancers dressed as Mrs. Claus and waving silver pom poms.
It was filmed at the Knight Theater uptown.
Panther mascot Sir Purr also gets in the act about midway through the video, wearing a Santa hat.
The big questions is: Where can we get a sweater like that?
