Man hospitalized after dogs attack while putting up Christmas decor

A 71-year-old man in York, S.C., was hospitalized after police say he was attacked by his neighbor's pit bulls while decorating his house for Christmas.
According to York Police, officers were called to the home along Oklahoma Street just before 11 a.m. Sunday in reference to the dog attack.
Investigators say the man was knocked down from behind by two pit bull dogs that bit him repeatedly.
When officers arrived, they saw the dogs running in the man's yard and saw a female neighbor walking towards the officers. That's when police say the dogs charged at the woman, who ran into her home to get away.
The dogs reportedly kept "striking her door in an attempt to get the lady," according to police. They then came towards the officer in an "aggressive manner."
The officer fired a shot, hitting one of the dogs before both animals ran off.
The 71-year-old man was found and the officer gave him first aid.
According to police, the man's left arm was severely mangled and he had to be taken to Piedmont Medical Center and later transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte "due to the severity of his injuries."
The dogs were found and taken into custody by York County Animal Control. The owners were issued citations for violation of leash law.
