Police identify victims in quadruple shooting in north Charlotte

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have identified the two men who died Thursday night after a fight erupted into a barrage of bullets in a north Charlotte home. Two other people were wounded, but survived, police said.
Raheem Shawdo Hammond, 35, and Gary Stevenson Jr ., 21, died in the shooting that occurred at 7:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of Spring Garden Lane.
The wounded include Jacques Stevenson, 26, and Tammy Hammond, 43. Both were being treated for their injuries early Friday at Carolinas Medical Center.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find three people with gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced Hammond dead at the scene. The other victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where Stevenson was later pronounced dead.
A fourth victim showed up in the 1300 block of West Sugar Creek Road with a gunshot wound and also was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, according to police.
The initial investigation indicates the victims and suspect knew each other and were involved in an altercation when the shooting occurred, police said. Police are not looking for any other suspects.
CMPD homicide detectives were canvassing the area late Thursday to determine whether anyone else witnessed the shooting.
Police have not said whether they have a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments