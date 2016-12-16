Icy roads Saturday? Charlotte’s road crews are preparing for the possibility

Charlotte’s transportation department says it has crews on stand-by Friday in anticipation of road ice forming Friday night and possibly Saturday morning.
Weather forecasters have waffled all week on whether the city will get freezing rain in the early hours Saturday. On Friday morning, the National Weather Service said there is a chance of rain after 9 p.m. Friday, mixing with freezing rain after midnight. The low will be around 32.
On Saturday, there is a chance of rain before noon, then a chance of freezing rain or drizzle between noon and 3 p.m. It will turn to drizzle after 3 p.m., when highs reach 52 degrees.
If roads get hazardous, the city’s Street Maintenance Division will go into action treating streets with salt or salt brine, officials said. Areas targeted for treatment include bridges and culverts and hospital entrances.
Citizens should report icy road conditions by calling CharMeck 311. Also, reports of routine icing on City streets can be called in to 704-336-3200. Actual emergencies and accidents should be called in to 911.
