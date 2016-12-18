Charlotte assaults mar another Saturday night (and Sunday morning)

Frigid weather that kept so many of us indoors Saturday night didn’t prevent the usual weekend interaction of villains and victims in Charlotte, according to reports gathered from WBTV.
First, a shooting at Spice Lounge, 4116 N. Tryon St., left four youths between the ages of 14 and 16 with gunshot wounds. Police believe the shooting happened in the parking lot of the nightclub. The four victims are being treated at Carolinas Medical Center, and one has serious injuries.
According to police, two firearms were found at the scene. Carnis Poindexter Jr., 26, is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor. Police also charged a 15-year-old male with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor and shooting in the city limits.
The 15-year-old admitted to firing a gun in the air after the shooting happened, but officials are investigating to identify the suspect in the shooting. No names of victims have been released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
Half an hour later, two people went to the hospital after a robbery and shooting in Plaza-Midwood. One suspect approached a man and woman in a shopping center parking lot at 1400 Central Ave. The suspect robbed the victims at gunpoint, shot them, then got into a vehicle with two other people and fled the scene.
Two off-duty police officers heard the shots while riding by. One stayed with the victims; the other chased the suspect. That chase ended when the suspect's vehicle hit a car near Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. All three suspects are now charged.
Antonio Worthy, 25, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury (ADWISI), conspiracy to commit armed robbery and resist, delay and obstruct. Jamall Glenn, 33, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of ADWISI, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, resist, delay and obstruct, two counts of hit and run, firearm by felon, filing a false police report and felony flee to elude. Ebonee Ward, 29, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of ADWISI, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and resist, delay and obstruct.
Both victims were transported to Carolinas Medical Center and treated for their injuries. The names of the victims were not released.
Things were quiet around the Queen City for 12 hours. Then a knife became the weapon of choice.
That stabbing, which left one unidentified person in Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, took place on Arching Oak Lane off East Independence Blvd. Police have not said what led to the stabbing or if any arrests have been made.
