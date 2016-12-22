Local

December 22, 2016 11:31 AM

Fire breaks out at Sugar Mountain condo resort

By Adam Bell

abell@charlotteobserver.com

A fire broke out Thursday morning at a Sugar Mountain condo resort, multiple media outlets have reported.

There apparently have been no injuries from the fire at the Sugar Ski and Country Club, WCYB TV reported. The fire began after 6 a.m. and caused a lot of damage to an administration building, according to the station.

Officials are checking whether a Christmas tree or heater started the fire, WYFF TV reported.

The facility is about 120 miles northwest of Charlotte, and notes that it is not a ski resort.

Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell

