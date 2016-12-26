Take a different peek at the 2016 Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh

Cam Newton and the Santa Cam ride again.
In mid-December, the Carolina Panthers quarterback hit the road for his third annual Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh event: A five-hour tour, this year packed with Newton donating money and food, giving gifts, playing games and singing with kids and adults at Barringer Academic Center, Silver Mount Emergency Food Pantry, Bethlehem Center and SouthPark mall.
And camera folks rode along. Today, he tweeted a link to the result:
A nearly 3-minute video, including closeups and high production values, on The Players’ Tribune, theplayerstribune.com, a site founded by Derek Jeter to connect athletes and fans. It’s credited to Iconic Saga Productions (actually, it’s spelled out – in Newton fashion, if you’ve seen his social media feeds – with letters and punctuation marks from umlauts to exclamation and accent marks), which has been described as a production company partnership with Magical Elves, which produces “Top Chef” and other shows.
“Everybody’s already in the Christmas spirit, and I love that about this community,” he said at the time. “As far as the kids, I just want to show my face as much as I can when I get an opportunity to.”
You may recall last year’s version, complete with Kevin Hart (if not, take a look here).
Katherine Peralta contributed.
