Cam Newton gives back to Charlotte in annual Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh

Tuesday was Cam Newton’s day off, but the Carolina Panthers quarterback spent it out in the Charlotte community, donating money, gifts and food, playing his version of “Simon Says” with school kids and singing Christmas carols at a local food pantry.
Clad in Santa T-shirt, red leather pants and a red hat adorned with bells and pompoms – the kind of outfit that wouldn’t be surprising for a post-game news conference – Newton made four stops in Charlotte as part of his third annual Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh.
The reigning NFL MVP’s “sleigh” was a caravan of seven SUVs, a Food Lion truck and a police motorcade that accompanied the group through Charlotte as if carrying a sitting president.
“Everybody’s already in the Christmas spirit, and I love that about this community. As far as the kids, I just want to show my face as much as I can when I get an opportunity to,” Newton said.
Self-described as a kid at heart, Newton last month also served a Thanksgiving dinner to about 800 kids at The Fillmore – a night that included turkey, mashed potatoes, games and the Mannequin Challenge.
Asked Tuesday how he’s able to command the attention of hundreds of children when he walks into a room, Newton smiled as he said: “I think we have the same mental capacity. I think we have a lot in common.”
Over the course of Tuesday’s five-hour event, Newton distributed a total of $100,000 in funds, food and gifts for children and families in need at stops at Barringer Academic Center, Silver Mount Emergency Food Pantry, Bethlehem Center and SouthPark mall.
Newton was joined throughout the day by his “elves,” Panthers cornerback Leonard Johnson, and later guard Trai Turner. He was also accompanied by his parents, Cecil and Jackie, as well as his young son, Chosen, who was born on Christmas Eve last year to Newton and his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor.
“To whom much is given, much is required,” Cecil Newton said of his son’s community involvement. “This is what we do. This is what we’ve been doing since Cam was in middle school.”
It was Cam’s idea to bring Chosen along, Cecil Newton added. “I guess Cam wanted to start him out early.”
Newton’s first stop was at the Barringer Academic Center, a school that serves a large population of underprivileged children from west Charlotte. About 100 grade-school-age kids packed into the gymnasium for what they thought was an assembly.
As if on cue, the room erupted into applause and screams when Newton strode in. He played games with the kids, then quarterbacked them into a picture formation with their teachers after presenting an oversized check of $30,000 to fund a backpack program at the school.
Next stop was the Silver Mount Emergency Food Pantry, an emergency food pantry focused on underserved families. Newton there presented $10,000 of freezers, food, toiletries and other supplies.
The next step on Newton’s tour was the Bethlehem Center, which provides after-school and summertime activities for low-income kids. There Newton and his volunteers distributed bags of school supplies, games and toys and $100 Food Lion gift cards for families.
Families that Bethlehem Center serves don’t make a lot of money, so the grocery gift certificates go a long way, said Yolanda Bynum, director of the center’s after-school program.
“To see Cam, it’s like you know we’re important enough for someone like him to come see us. And not just drop off gifts, but come and talk to us and get to know us and laugh with us and play with us. I think it speaks volumes to them,” Bynum said of the kids Newton visited Tuesday.
The last stop included dinner at McCormick & Schmick’s for families from a Child’s Place, which serves homeless children and families. Newton treated families to $500 gift cards to Food Lion, which partnered with Newton’s foundation for the event, and he gave 50 children $200 gift cards to Dick’s, where he took them after dinner for a shopping spree.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
