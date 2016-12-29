Local

December 29, 2016 10:01 AM

State population map: NC among fastest-growing states

By Gavin Off

Five Southeastern states, including North Carolina, were among the fastest growing in the nation, according to recently released Census estimates.

From mid 2015 to mid 2016, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas were among the country’s 15 fastest growing states.

Only the Western region grew faster.

In the past year, North Carolina grew 1.1 percent to 10.15 million, data released this month show.

North Carolina remained the ninth most populous state.

The nation’s fastest-growing states were:

1. Utah (2.03 percent)

2. Nevada (1.95)

3. Idaho (1.83)

4. Florida (1.82)

5. Washington (1.78)

6. Oregon (1.71)

7. Colorado (1.68)

8. Arizona (1.66)

9. Texas (1.58)

10. South Carolina (1.35)

11. North Carolina (1.11)

Click on the map below for more information.

